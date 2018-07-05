Unsplash

When it comes to recreational activities, there are emotional components at play. They are a blend of lived experience and expectations crafted by books and television and movies. For instance, when we wrote about hot springs last week the author painted them as apres ski (and somehow slasher film related), which is valid but isn’t the nudist, hippie expectation that someone who grew up with vegetarian Californian parents might have.

Swimming holes, similarly, are the victim of tropes — in this case tying them most strongly to life in the American South. But anyone who lives in the Midwest can tell you that they have some of the most gorgeous, iconic swimming holes in the nation. This list proves that over and over again.

In particular, the Midwest kills it when it comes to quarries. Now there was some mild fisticuffs in the Uproxx offices over what constitutes a “swimming hole” — but we all signed off on quarries, which we love. They are not the secluded rope swing idylls that we picture most readily, but they are the homes of a million memories of rock jumps, belly flops, and freckle triggering sunburns. Plus, they are often filled with spring water due to the excavations. That feels like pure swimming hole joy.

Check out our picks for each state in the Midwest and jump into the comments to add the names of swimming holes you love. There’s nothing wrong with crowdsourcing even more places to escape the summer heat and have an outdoor adventure.

North Dakota: Cascade Falls (Hot Springs)

Named for the gently cascading falls that descend into the swimming hole, this location is ideal for recreation because the six warm springs that run downstream into the Cascade Creek keep it roughly 67 degrees. It’s a wonderful contrast to the colder surrounding creeks and rivers in the region. This is the only part of the river that is recommended for swimming because of the varying depths and the relatively slow flow of the water.

Eight miles south of the town of Hot Springs, this natural beauty is like something out of a film, with its turquoise-colored pools and lush foliage. There are literally ferns and orchids lining the banks that cannot be found in the rest of South Dakota, so be sure to take some time outside the refreshing waters to explore and snap pics.

Cascade was a city established between the springs and the existing town of Hot Springs. It aimed to be a destination for people seeking out the warm mineral water, but the town’s growth was quashed by an influential businessman from Hot Springs who was not having competition. So, if you need supplies, Hot Springs is pretty much the only way to go.

South Dakota: Devil’s Bathtub (Spearfish Canyon)

You have to hike a little bit to get to Devil’s Bathtub in Spearfish Canyon, but it’s totally worth it. The fact that you can say you were Satan’s loofah might be enough to make this a worthwhile trip alone — but the swimming hole itself is the best fun to be had in the area. There aren’t any signs that will lead you to the tub; most people get here because a local told them about it, and that keeps crowds down.

Large limestone walls with layers exposed and areas covered in moss surround the pool. At one point at the top of them, the creek has worn a channel that serves as nature’s waterslide. You can slide into the pool, jump from the surrounding cliffs, and swim through the cold, clear water. Make sure you go when the water levels are high so you can ride the slides.

There are some great falls in this area as well. So why not hike to see Bridal Veil Falls and/or Spearfish Falls while you are checking out the Black Hills?

Minnesota: Quarry Park (St. Cloud)

Quarry Park is a sizable 683 acres, making it the largest in the Stearns County parks system. Visitors can geocache, fish, hike, picnic, and enjoy two swimming quarries. Quarry number two is 116 feet deep with high rock formations, and this is where the daredevils head. Quarry eleven is considerably shallower at forty feet deep and boasts a sandy beach that begs you to have a seat and feel the sun on your skin. Eleven is a recent development aimed more at families and people looking to take it easy. Both swimming holes are rimmed by red granite cliffs, which provide jumps between 10 and 24 feet for those looking to leap from them. The park does get crowded, but it’s genuinely cool to spend part of your day watching people scream through the sky before slicing into the cool water.

In addition to the swimming areas, there are three designated quarries for scuba diving, so that’s another option for fun in the water.