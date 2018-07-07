Unsplash

As July marches on, heat waves strike, and sweat pours down your body — collecting indelicately in nooks and crannies you were told never to discuss in mixed company — the need to plunge into cool water increases dramatically. It’s why so many summer music festivals happen near swimming pools or marshy lakes. Both are grand, of course, but we think it should be universally agreed that swimming holes are the true aquatic adventure to beat all others. Not only do you get to swim in water flowing from a natural source, you generally get to do it tucked in a wondrous landscape.

In addition to providing vistas that cry out to be photographed and a healthy dose of Vitamin D straight from the sun, swimming holes are also built-in adventures. In many cases, you are hiking nature trails to find them and spending the day leaping from cliffs and rocks into swirling pools in the woods. Point being: These little slices of paradise serve your body and soul. Check out our favorites in the 11 northeastern states.

Maine: Frenchman’s Hole (Bethel)

In ordinary circumstances, a suggestion that you leap into a Frenchman’s hole would be a strange but scathing insult, but in the case of this Maine swimming hole, it’s a dope invitation to go cliff diving into a quintessential pool of crystal clear water. This reasonably secluded spot is where the Sunday River, coming off a nearby mountain, eroded a basin.

There is a 10-foot falls that cascades from some decently high rocks, which serve as a jumping off point for people chasing an adrenaline high. The pool is roughly 10-feet deep, so diving can be done with a decent degree of safety (obviously there is always some danger). There’s also a rope alongside the falls that allows jumpers with upper body strength to climb back up rather than having to scale the path up again.

If you were curious, suits are optional in the lower pool so if skinny dipping is one of your interests, get naked and wet.