Travel Writers And Influencers Call Out Their Favorite Destinations Of 2019

As the year draws to close, it's natural to turn reflective. It's how we process, grow, and chart a course forward. Travel is no different. Looking back on the places you visited over the past 12 full moons is part of the larger experience of being a global citizen. It deepens your worldwide wanderings. With that in mind, we reached out to some of our favorite travelers. Folks who are on the road right now. These are the writers, photographers, influencers, and mad ones who spend their lives chasing that horizon. So it made sense to ask which destinations stood out to them in 2019. What was the one spot that they'll carry with them always? Where changed them in 2019? Let's dive in and get some inspiration for our own travels in 2020!

But though packaged travel is a huge part of Jamaica’s larger travel ecosystem, it’s just not fully me. I’m an adventurer. After a few days of lounging and letting other people take care of the details, I needed to get off the beaten track. Inasmuch as that’s possible in a heavily developed nation. I found that by driving solo, heading inland from Ocho Rios, I was able to interact with a more rustic Jamaica. Small roadside bars and jerk chicken shacks; waterfalls and swimming holes so saturated in their blue-ness that it felt like photoshop gone wrong; and people who just wanted to chat with no expectation of a financial exchange. Meandering through those hills, rope swinging at places like Old Spanish Bridge and the Blue Hole, playing cards with locals while sipping Red Stripe… that was where my trip came alive. If you go to Jamaica, I don’t begrudge you the package travel experience. I get that people go on vacation to be worry, planning, and organization-free. Try to find a property that promotes managers and directors locally (rather than ex-pats) and do your thing. But I’d also encourage you to rent a car and drive inland. Get out of the tourist network. Pick where to eat and drink based on intuition, not a guide or guidebook. It’s a chance to see — if not “the real” Jamaica, then certainly a Jamaica that’s a little rawer and less glossy. You’d be missing out to give it a pass.