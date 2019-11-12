When it comes to East Coast partiality, Australia looks at the United States’ East Coast bias and says “that’s cute, mate, hold my beer.” The three biggest cities in the country — Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane — are all on the east coast and command most of the tourist attention. The Harbor Bridge and the Sydney Opera House are east coast mainstays. So is the Great Barrier Reef and a few hundred famous surf breaks from Noosa Heads to Byron Bay to Bondi Beach.

The country has plenty to reward those venturing off the east coast, though. There’s endless hinterland in New South Wales and Queensland, where waterfalls and canyons abound. Victoria’s coastline is a dream and Melbourne is probably the most bikeable city on the planet. Then there’s the Outback and the Red Center in the vast Northern Territory, and the green, windswept wilds of Tasmania. Adelaide and South Australia have their charms too, and there are scores of outlying islands that deserve shouting out. Point being: It’s a big country with a lot to see.

But even with all of these highlights, Western Australia is special. In a country full of big things, it’s particularly huge. Biggest in sheer landmass among Australia states. Big waves (cringe at videos of “The Right” when you have five minutes to spare). Big wilderness. Big Aboriginal culture. Big distances perfect for traversing by van.

Over the past decade or so, as more and more visitors manage to get off the east coast tourist track, Western Australia has become a #TravelGoals-level trip for young adventurers. Especially if they like their adventures uncrowded. Having both heard this hype hundreds of times, my girlfriend Jess and I decided to visit the state as part of a trip to see her family in Queensland. Our twin priorities were seeing the quokkas on Rottnest Island and swimming with whale sharks at the famed Ningaloo Reef in Exmouth, WA. With a known point A (whale sharks) furthest north and point B (quokkas) furthest south we had a general spine for our six-day visit. We also knew we wanted to do it by van. We are road-trip people, after all.

We arrived in Perth late, so we booked a room at the charming Alex Hotel downtown and took off the next morning. Here’s our easily replicated itinerary.