We’ve written about value a lot in the last month or so. Specifically, when we’re talking about alcohol, we talk about the best value per dollar. This is a range to determine how much quality and enjoyment we get from each expression for every dollar we spend to purchase it. The more the quality and enjoyment, the better the value. We’ve already found great value per dollar vodkas and value per dollar gins. Now, it’s tequilas turn.

Tequila is a unique spirit. Drinkers who don’t know much about the agave-based spirit might have a tough time discerning between a great bottle and a not-so-great bottle. Add to that, the confusion between blanco, reposado, añejo, cristalino, and other tequila varieties to the tequila novice. It’s not easy to come in blind and find a decent value per dollar expression.

Luckily for you, we have professionals to help with that. We asked a handful of well-known bartenders to tell us the best value per dollar tequilas you can buy right now. Keep scrolling to see them all, and stock your home bar cart with these beauties.

Tapatio Reposado

Bradley Stephens, USBG bartender at Cereus PDX in Portland, Oregon

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $45

The Tequila:

Tapatio Reposado is famously referred to as the ‘bartender’s bottle’ for a reason. The “We haven’t updated our label design since last century” shouldn’t deter the casual enthusiasts out there. The tequila is made at a higher elevation — with agaves that are grown in higher iron-rich soil — with zero additives and old-school methods. Tapatio is simply beautiful and not overpriced to pay for marketing and endorsement budgets.

Tasting Notes:

A nose of cooked agave, caramel, and fruit leads to a palate of roasted agave, vanilla, and cracked black pepper.

Espolon Reposado

Jennifer Donegan, bar manager at Bar Pendry in Washington DC

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $30

The Tequila:

Espolon Reposado is one of my absolute favorite ‘bang-for-your-buck’ tequila options. It has body without being syrupy, it has a kick without the burn of regret, and the flavor is understated but doesn’t disappear.

Tasting Notes:

On the nose, you’ll find vanilla, fruit, and spices. Drinking it reveals notes of vanilla, roasted agave, tropical fruits, and peppery spice.

Cimarron Blanco

Alex Barbatsis, bar director at The Whistler in Chicago

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $30

The Tequila:

Cimarron Tequila Blanco is the best value for an additive-free tequila right now. It works phenomenally in margaritas or even tastes great with soda water and a slice of lime. It’s even a great neat sipper in a pinch. It’s difficult to beat.

Tasting Notes:

Flavors of honey, roasted agave, vanilla, and pepper highlight a surprisingly complex nose for a blanco tequila.

Ocho Plata

Federico Doldi, food & beverage director at Gansevoort Meatpacking in New York City

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $42

The Tequila:

The best value-per-dollar tequila is definitely Ocho Plata. This is an incredible tequila. It’s made traditionally with 100% Blue Weber agave.

Tasting Notes:

The peppery, citrus, and marzipan aromas, combined with a flavorful agave sweet and spiced, all at a low cost.