Bartenders Shout Out The Very Best Vodkas For Making A Moscow Mule

In the pantheon of simple, flavorful mixed drinks, it’s difficult to beat the appeal of a classic Moscow mule. Usually served in a copper mug (if you happen to have one on hand), this iconic cocktail is made with three simple ingredients: vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice. Sure, you can garnish it with a lime wheel but you don’t have to. It couldn’t be easier to whip up.

We understand that not everyone has a Moscow mule-specific copper mug on hand, but if you do, you should know there are reasons why this spicy, citrus-filled cocktail is served in this vessel. Many believe the copper keeps the ice (and therefore the drink) cold for longer. Others think that the copper adds to the crisp, bright aromas and flavors. Of course, there’s also a third option — it makes the drink look pretty cool.

But while the copper mug, fresh lime juice, and ginger beer are important, it’s the vodka that sets a great Moscow mule apart from an okay one. To find the best vodkas to mix into this popular drink, we went to the professionals for help. We asked a handful of well-known bartenders to tell us the vodkas they use when they mix up a Moscow mule. Keep scrolling to see all of their picks.

Suntory Haku Vodka

Dana Lachenmayer, head bartender at The Wesley in New York City

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $28

The Vodka:

Suntory’s Haku is my favorite vodka to use in a Moscow Mule. I love how this texture and subtly sweet floral essence play with the spicy aromatics of the ginger.

Tasting Notes:

Its soft, supple, and delicate aromatics are a result of bamboo Charcoal filtration and its base of 100% Japanese white rice.

Stolichnaya Vodka

Damon Chilcott, bar lead at The Red Barber in Denver

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $20

The Vodka:

Stolichnaya, commonly known as ‘Stoli,’ is a favored choice for Moscow mules due to its rich Russian heritage (but now it’s made in Latvia), purity from multiple distillations, and smooth finish that complements the ginger and lime components of the drink.

Tasting Notes:

Its slightly grainy character, with a hint of sweetness, enhances the overall cocktail experience. Moreover, its reasonable price point, considering its premium quality, makes Stoli an attractive option for those seeking a balance of quality and affordability in their Moscow mule ingredients.