The Best Whiskey Collection Releases Of 2019

Starting a whiskey collection is no simple task. There are a lot of variables at play and plenty of different definitions as to what a “great collection” actually means. Do you start with a single distillery? Or maybe you start by collecting all the whiskeys distilled in a certain year, or even bottled in a certain year? Maybe your collection should be more about a particular style — like rum-finished bourbons or port-finished scotches.

There’s a lot of space for interpretation, is what we’re saying. The world of whiskey is literally based on its endless variables and permutations. If you want simplicity, turn someplace else.

One way to start your collection is by hunting down each bottle from what’s called a “collection release.” Every year, distilleries and distributors will release a complete collection from their own stable of brands and labels. This is not something that’s universal, but it’s a good fit for those looking to collect (and drink) bottles that are thematically aligned. It’s a chance to take the step from an interested whiskey drinker to the higher echelons of aficionado.

The four whisk(e)y collection releases below, all from 2019, include 23 bottles of whisk(e)y in total. That’s a lot of hooch. There are a few big caveats with these releases. One, you will still have to track down most of these bottles individually to “complete” a set — think of it like collecting all the original Star Wars figures. Two, most of these bottles are not going to be cheap. While suggested retail on a bottle of something like Pappy 15 is in the hundreds, there’s a rare bottle of scotch near then end of the list that’ll set you back at least two grand. That’s a far cry from most of the bottles we recommend (and seriously, find bargain and high-value bottles here and here, please!) but we thought since the holidays were coming we’d pitch a few splurges.

Maybe you have a rich aunt. Or maybe you are the rich aunt. Whatever the case, any of the bottles mentioned below will offer up one hell of a dram as the holidays approach.