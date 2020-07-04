Bartenders Pick The Best Whiskeys For A Low-Key 4th Of July Weekend

Another rotation around the sun brings us to yet another Fourth of July. Sure, this year’s festivities might seem a little more subdued than in previous years. Hopefully a little more reflective, too. But just because we can’t throw (or attend) a giant, friend, family, and sparkler-filled rager this year, won’t completely stop us from enjoying one of our favorite holidays. In short: we’ll still be grilling, playing yard games, floating on inner tubes in lakes and rivers, and connecting with people we love. Just with a lot more social distance. A sip of good whiskey is still in play, of course, so we asked some of our favorite bartenders for their favorite expressions to celebrate this low-key Fourth of July.