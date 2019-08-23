Bartenders Tell Us Which Whiskey You Should Mix Into Your Whiskey Sours This Weekend

Getty Image

The whiskey sour is one of the most beloved of all the classic cocktails. It’s simple and delicious; the kind of mixed drink we never get sick of. Made with whiskey (usually bourbon), sugar, lemon juice, and sometimes whipped egg whites, this cocktail is perfect for before dinner, after dinner, and late-night revelry. In a time crunch, it can be made by mixing whiskey with sour mix, but you’ll enjoy it much more with fresh ingredients.

Uproxx’s editorial director for LIFE, Steve Bramucci, considers himself a sour aficinado so we asked for his recipe. He was all too willing to comply.

.75 oz Lemon juice. .75 oz Simple syrup. Two oz bourbon whiskey. One egg white. Shaken without ice, then shaken with ice. Strain over ice. Garnish with a luxardo cherry and the tiniest bit of luxardo syrup (from the cherry tin) dotting the egg white foam. Done and Done.

Since August 25th is National Whiskey Sour Day, we decided to ask some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite whiskeys to use to mix up this timeless drink. Check out their answers below.

Medley Brothers Bourbon

Constantin Alexander, director of beverage at Hakkasan in Las Vegas

Whiskey Sours need a high proof whiskey to punch through the flavors of the drink. For this purpose, I have been using Medley Bros bourbon lately. It’s the perfect fit.