It’s been one year since we saw a major holiday surge in support for Black businesses. At first, it began as a call to action— to patronize local, Black-owned businesses in an effort to support Black economic equity in a tangible way. “Support Black businesses!” then shifted into a slogan, a promise (occasionally kept), and an Instagram caption that felt more and more detached from direct action as the year went on. But this call to action is still a worthy one. To really change the economic landscape of the nation, it takes consistent support — especially this time of year. So let’s do like Jay and Pharrell and make supporting Black business the new norm. Not out of pity or guilt, but because Black businesses deserve to be celebrated. Perhaps nowhere is Black creativity brimming with quite so much energy as on Etsy. The community of craftspeople working there embody Black excellence and certainly deserve some attention this holiday season. Check out eight of our favorite gardeners, alcohol infusers, and vintage clothes sellers below.