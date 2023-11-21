Costco’s Entire Food Court Menu, Re-Tested And Ranked For 2023

14. 20 oz. Soda View this post on Instagram A post shared by ¿Para Aqui O Para Llevar? (@paraaquioparallevar) Price: $0.69 The Item: Costco’s soda fountain is cheap and … that’s about it. The mix of syrup to fizzy water is very light, making for a weak AF fountain pour of soda pop. Moreover, they’re Pepsi products only with a very narrow window of options. Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Starry, and maybe lemonade are usually the only options. There used to be a root beer fountain but those days seem to have passed. Bottom Line: The soda fountain is too water-heavy, even at 69 cents (nice) a cup. Buy or Skip? Get some water.

13. Roast Beef Sandwich View this post on Instagram A post shared by @blitz.food.review Price: $9.99 The Item: This new item is a baffling one. First, it’s not cheap. $10 for a sandwich is a lot, especially for Costco where you can get an entire pizza for the same price. Second, it’s not great. The sandwich is “ciabatta” bread with mayo and mustard, some lettuce, stewed tomatoes, and onion relish with sliced beef. Bottom Line: The sliced beef is a little gummy and feels processed (it is). The bread is always dry and cold (a terrible combination). The sauces are fine but don’t do enough to make up for the lackluster beef and cold/dry bread. Buy or Skip? Hard pass.

12. Cold Brew Mocha Freeze View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yoca Del Villar (@yocaa_) Price: $2.99 The Item: This is Costco’s Cold Brew Freeze with chocolate syrup added. It’s not bad. There’s a decent caffeine kick and the price feels right. Bottom Line: Costco’s chocolate syrup is so sickly sweet that it makes this a hard drink to get down with, especially since the Cold Brew Freeze is already sweet AF. Buy or Skip? Buy it if you need a blast of cocaine-like energy for the next hour.

11. Cold Brew Freeze View this post on Instagram A post shared by ¿Para Aqui O Para Llevar? (@paraaquioparallevar) Price: $2.99 The Item: This is a standard frozen coffee with a decent layer of coffee notes and chocolate-y sweetness. It’s very cold so sip it slowly or fall victim to an ice cream headache with every slurp from the straw. Bottom Line: This is fine. It’s not Starbucks but it gets the job done. Buy or Skip? If you need a sweet caffeine kick, go for it.

10. Twisted Churro View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy (@theother_andy) Price: $1.49 The Item: These “twisted” churros braid chocolate and cinnamon dough together before frying. The stick is then dusted in a sugar-heavy cinnamon sugar. Bottom Line: This is fried dough with sugar all over it (with a hint of cinnamon). It’s fine but this is by no means a good churro. Buy or Skip? If you want something sweet that’s not going to give you an ice cream headache, then get this, I guess.

9. Cheese Pizza View this post on Instagram A post shared by @food_porn Price: $1.99 The Item: This is Costco’s signature pizza. There’s a lot of cheese and even more red sauce (that’s very sweet) over a pressed crust. The crust is pretty nice but gets very sloppy at the point of the pizza. Bottom Line: This is so sloppy. that you’ll need like five napkins to clean yourself up after noshing on a slice of this pie. Buy or Skip? This is pure comfort food. It’s plasticky and over-sauced with sugary tomato sauce. As with all pizza though, even the mediocre pies are still pizza. I’d buy if there was no other hot food option at the food court counter.

8. Rotisserie Chicken Ceasar Salad View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Sanders (@nicole_ann86) Price: $6.99 The Item: This is a big box of romaine lettuce, industrial shredded “parmesan” cheese, croutons, and shredded chicken from leftover rotisserie chicken meat from the back of the store. There’s a small cup of Caesar dressing on the side. Bottom Line: This is an exhausting salad to eat. There’s just so much of it — you can easily split these between two people. That said, you’ll need at least two more dressing cups to get a good Caesar salad vibe. Buy or Skip? I’d say skip unless you’re really in need of a massive salad in a pinch. The chicken isn’t bad and provides a good dose of protein so that’s a win. Just ask for an extra dressing cup.

7. Fruit Smoothie View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Muky MBarrios (@mukyttambarrios) Price: $2.99 The Item: This is a classic berry smoothie. It’s icy, sweet, and full of dark berry vibes. Bottom Line: This is a standard and sweet berry smoothie. There’s a nice layer of real berry flavor amongst all the sweetness. Again, pace your sips as the cold smoothie will give you an ice cream headache if you dive in too fast. Buy or Skip? Buy. It’s fine and scratches and itch for something berry-forward and sweet in a smoothie format.

6. Ice Cream Cup View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Wu (@therealjessicawu) Price: $1.99 The Item: This is a standard cup of vanilla soft serve. That’s it. Bottom Line: Costco’s soft serve is pretty decent but not great. You do get a creamy (almost buttery) sense of ice cream with a good layer of vanilla. It is on the lighter end of the spectrum flavor-wise while still feeling heavy in the “cream” sense. Buy or Skip? This is a nice but very plain treat for a hot day. Buy it if you need that cool down in the heat.

5. Chocolate Ice Cream Sundae View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy🌈 (@tommyd.03) Price: $2.49 The Item: This is Costco’s vanilla soft serve with a big dollop of their chocolate sauce. The sauce’s sweetness works here since the soft serve isn’t overly sweet to begin with. Bottom Line: This is nice enough and provides a classic counterbalance of vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce from your childhood. Just to be clear though, there are no frills here. It’s just soft serve and chocolate sauce. Buy or Skip? Again, if it’s a hot day and you need a sugar rush, go nuts.

4. Strawberry Ice Cream Sundae View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle 👅 (@michelleys_eats) Price: $2.49 The Item: 86 the overly sweet chocolate sauce and replace it with a jammy strawberry sauce (with actual chunks of real strawberries). Bottom Line: The real strawberry sauce takes this to the next level. This is a good dessert treat whether it’s hot outside or not. Again, the soft serve isn’t the best in the world but it works well with this strawberry sauce since there’s plenty of it. Buy or Skip? This is probably the first 100% buy. Give it a try, it’s a nice sweet dessert with zero frills.

3. Pepperoni Pizza View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick (@nicksohungry) Price: $1.99 The Item: This is the same sloppy pizza as the cheese pie above. But something happens with the pepperoni. For one, it adds a massive amount of flavor. Second, the pepperoni holds the whole thing together better, making it a much less sloppy eating experience. Bottom Line: This is the pizza you want to eat at Costco. It’s also a good take-home version since it’s only $9.95 for a whole massive pie. Buy or Skip? Buy if you’re in the mood for a sloppy sweet/spicy and very cheesy pizza experience.

2. Hot Dog and 20 oz. Soda View this post on Instagram A post shared by vin (@guccifer94) Price: $1.50 The Item: This is the gold standard of the Costco food court menu — an all-beef hot dog in a big bun that you can dress yourself, paired with a soda. This is the epitome of KISS — keep it simple, stupid. Bottom Line: This is a good hot dog. I’m willing to die on that hill. The beef frank is well seasoned and has a good meatiness. Make sure to get a little cup of freshly diced white onion to add to the relish, deli mustard, and ketchup from the bins by the fountain drinks. Buy or Skip? 100% buy. This is a big dog and it will fill you up.