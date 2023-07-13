House music in Nashville? Say less.

On a mission to curate experiences that activate the transformation of oneself, community, and the planet, Deep Tropics is set to make its unparalleled return August 18-19 in the heart of Nashville. And while we’ve been dazzled with the glamorous appeal of music festivals throughout the world — like the serene mountain music of High Sierra Festival and the tropical spicy pool parties of Splash House — let’s just be perfectly honest here: Deep Tropics has got it going on.

Aside from inviting fans from all corners of the globe to its immersive and interactive art and music experiences, it’s an incredible feat for a festival to deliver sustainability goals when promoting a large-scale event.

As the festival gears up to enter its fifth year, it’s also going on three years of producing a climate-positive, large-scale event thanks to its non-profit organization, Deep Culture Inc. Together, the two have successfully offset their carbon footprint through tree-planting initiatives, while its zero-waste program achieved a 93% waste diversion last year.

Continuing the efforts this year, Deep Tropics has partnered with Virgin Hotels Nashville, currently earning the top spot as the “greenest hotel in the city” as it actively measures the efficiency of the building while also reducing energy, water consumption, and its overall carbon footprint. The collaboration will further explore Deep Tropics’ mission for an environmentally conscious experience for festival-goers, as well as housing the artists and crews that work behind the scenes to make it all happen.

The partnership will kick off with a Tropical Traveler PLUS Welcoming party on Friday, August 18th in the hotel’s exclusive speakeasy, The Late Great. Additionally, attendees can expect to continue practicing the festival’s reusable cup and zero-waste program on-site, take part in the pre-festival clothing swap for new reusable festival fashion, and attend wellness programs and educational workshops throughout the weekend that foster a deeper connection between music and sustainability.

On the music side, Deep Tropics has helped Nashville sing a new tune by bringing the sweltering beats of house and techno right in Bicentennial Park. This year, the festival will feature three stages and star the likes of SG Lewis, Gorgon City, LP Giobbi, Major League DJz, What So Not, and more.