Get A Free Trip To Thailand And More Travel Deals And Cheap Flights

Life Writer
07.23.19

Getty Image

Finding a great travel deal mid-summer can be a tough task. Prices range from “high” to “very high” as brands clamor to get your “last-minute vacation” cash. There are, however, plenty of great deals if you can plan ahead at least a little.

Summer sales are in full swing this week. Prices on cheap flights are looking prime, especially if you can book travel for this coming winter and into next spring. Hotels are also offering great discounts for late summer travel plus fall and winter. Shop hard and be decisive, sweet deals don’t last long this time of year.

Below, we’ve compiled some of the best deals right now. These are the cheapest flights, sweetest hotel rates, and steepest travel package discounts online this week.

TOP DEAL OF THE WEEK:

GET A FREE TRIP TO THAILAND WHEN YOU BOOK A TRIP TO ANTARCTICA

Intrepidtravel.com

A free trip to Thailand is always a win. You can get exactly that if you book an Antarctica expedition via Intrepid Travel. The voyages to Antarctica start at around $6,000 per person. If you book a trip for the 2020/2021 season, you’ll receive a gift trip to Thailand for free — saving you around $2,500 per person.

The Thailand trip has the added bonus of being a small vessel sailing trip around the southern coast of Thailand, island-hopping your way to Malaysia. Both trips are once-in-a-lifetime adventures and one is free. You can’t beat that.

Book A Trip Here

Around The Web

TOPICS#Summer '19#Hotels#Travel Guides#Cheap Flights#Travel
TAGSAIRLINEScheap flightsHOTELSSUMMER '19TRAVELtravel guides
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.23.19 55 mins ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.22.19 19 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.16.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.09.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP