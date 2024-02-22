Gem & Jam Festival celebrated its 16th annual edition earlier this month and it was nothing short of spectacular. The three-day music, art, performance, and gem festival welcomed 4,500 attendees to the scenic desert landscapes of Tucson, Arizona’s Pima County Fairgrounds for an independently-curated music experience illuminated by the sun-kissed Saguaro cacti.

Priding itself on offering a genre-blending music lineup, the weekend saw an impressive lineup of artists and special live collaborations including LP Giobbi, Andy Frasco & The U.N., lespecial, The Disco Biscuits, Maddy O’Neal, Of The Trees, Boogie T, Daily Bread, Lettuce, Spafford, Gone Gone Beyond, and more. When not on the dancefloor, attendees were able to choose their own desert adventure with holistic and educational workshops, locally-curated culinary experiences, a vendor bazaar, and a mineral and gems shop.

Along with the music, the festival also completed its third partnership with environmental festival organization Green Disco. The partnership sold 100% hemp Eco-Bands directly supporting the Million Trees Project and local organization Tucson Clean & Beautiful, resulting in over 150 trees planted to shade an entire local neighborhood. Relive the sparkling experience of Gem & Jam Festival with this stunning photo gallery and make your plans to attend this music-fueled desert destination in 2025.