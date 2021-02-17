Everywhere Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Ghost Kitchen Is Currently Available

In this era of lockdowns and limited travel why take a trip to Flavortown when you can have Flavortown come to you, baby?! Let it be known that we had to include “baby” at the end of that sentence because we’re talking about Guy Fieri… baby. The Mayor of Flavortown and an all-around kind-hearted food dude, Fieri has just launched a ghost kitchen operation he’s calling Flavortown Kitchen in 23 states and Washington D.C., operating out of the workspaces of existing restaurants and industrial kitchens.

This technique of utilizing closed restaurant spaces or commissary kitchens — called “ghost kitchens” — has boomed during the pandemic. The Flavortown Kitchen will be temporarily serving up Fieri classics like Donkey Sauce, Jalapeño Pig Poppers (which are exactly what they sound like), cheesesteak egg rolls, wings, and burgers so stuffed you won’t know how you brought yourself to actually fit the entire contents of the thing inside your body.

The delivery-only restaurant is operating out of the kitchens of small chains like Buca di Beppo, Brio Italian Grille, and Bertuccis and leverages Fieiri’s massive platform to helps to keep service industry employees working as the pandemic safety conditions continue to put a strain on the restaurant industry.

The Flavortown Kitchen is available on most third-party delivery apps and is currently operating in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, DC, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. So if you’ve been craving a Bacon Mac n Cheese Burger or that plate of Cajun Chicken Alfredo with a side of fried pickles, now is your chance to indulge in state fair levels of culinary insanity.