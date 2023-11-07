Getting a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle is no easy task. That task becomes exponentially harder when you take into consideration the age statement of the bottle that you want to get. Yes, a ten-year-old Old Rip Van Winkle is way easier to get (and far cheaper) than a 15-year-old.

So when a chance comes along to snag a bottle of 20-Year-Old Pappy Van Winkle, you’d better pay attention. It might be your only chance at getting one all year.

Today, that opportunity arrives with a nice bonus of doing good. Former University of Oregon star and NFL quarterback Joey Harrington just launched his second annual charity raffle, the Bourbon Barrel Benefit. For a $100 entry fee, you’ll be in a raffle to win five bottles from the Buffalo Trace Distillery — one Pappy 20-Year and four Weller Full Proof Wheated Bourbons that Harrington (and I!) picked to benefit his charity.

That’s an incredible selection of Buffalo Trace whiskey for a mere $100 raffle ticket (you can buy as many tickets as you want!). The Pappy alone is worth thousands and similar barrel pick single barrel Weller Full Proofs go for $500 easily. The point is, this is rare stuff that everyone in the whiskey-drinking world wants.

Before I get into what’s in these bottles, let me break down what your $100 will actually go towards:

The Harrington Family Foundation is a Portland, Oregon-based charity that helps kids get into college and pay for it.

The charity offers students $5,000 per year and up to $20,000 per student to assist them in chasing their collegiate dreams.

The Harrington Family Foundation also offers mentorship to selected students throughout their college careers and leading into their working adult lives with mentors coming from the highest echelons of business, law, medicine, education, and more.

Rather than just picking straight-A students, the foundation actively seeks out multi-talented leaders who are eager to benefit their communities.

Very long story short, your $100 raffle ticket will be helping kids afford to go to college. And you might get an amazing bottle of Kentucky bourbon in return. Let’s dive into those bourbons right now!

