The Jane Walker Edition of Johnnie Walker Black Label is an important whisky. It’d be easy to dismiss a company like Diageo re-branding one of the world’s most popular whiskies ever for some social justice bonus points. But that’s simply not the case here.

First, Johnnie Walker (and Diageo, in general) makes a serious matter of ensuring that its staff and leadership feature women in positions of power. That goes all the way up to Johnnie Walker’s Master Blender, Emma Walker, who created this very expression. Second, this release not only celebrates women in whisky but also helps women succeed in business every time a bottle is sold.

To achieve its bold goals, the Jane Walker Edition has tied itself to three movements. The first is IFundWomen, which helps women start businesses through a startup incubator and investment fund; the second is First Women campaign, created, funded, and run by Johnnie Walker / Jane Walker, which celebrates trailblazing women across sports, industry, and, yes, whisky; and finally, Jane Walker is the official sponsor and founder of Los Angeles’ first National Women’s Soccer League, the Angel City Football Club.

So is this expression lip service? Absolutely not. Now… let’s see what’s in the bottle.