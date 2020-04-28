The country is slowly beginning to open up as several states’ social distancing measures begin to expire and, while we aren’t completely sure what our new version of public life is going to be like, we do kind of have a sense of what it’s going to look like. Get used to seeing people from the eyes up, because it’s looking like face masks are going to be a permanent part of your wardrobe for the foreseeable future, especially if you plan on boarding a flight with JetBlue.

NBC News reports that JetBlue announced Monday that beginning May 4th, all customers will be required to cover their mouths and noses for the duration of their travel. Including check-in, boarding, in-flight, and while deplaning. In a statement announcing the change, JetBlue’s president and chief operating officer Joanna Geraghty explained, “Wearing a face covering isn’t about protecting yourself it’s about protecting those around you.”

Though the thought of wearing a face mask during what is already an uncomfortable experience might sound like a drag, we’re with JetBlue on this one. Airlines, by their nature, make safe social distancing impossible — as seen in this video posted to Twitter of a recent American Airlines flight out of JFK. Serious precautions are clearly essential to public health.

Well silly me thinking that an airline would adhere to social distancing guidelines. Currently abroad a nearly full @AmericanAir flight and I’ve never felt less safe or cared for in my entire life pic.twitter.com/sx5STfHKBI — erin strine (@ErinStrine) April 25, 2020

“This is the new flying etiquette…” says Geraghty, “Onboard, cabin air is well circulated and cleaned through filters every few minutes but this is a shared space where we have to be considerate of others.”