Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey and Jim Beam Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey are the two best-selling American whiskey brands in the world. More bottles of those two whiskeys are produced, shipped, and consumed worldwide than any other American whiskey by a country mile. All of which begs the age-old question: which is better?

While we’ve already answered that for the basic versions from each brand, we thought we’d dive a little deeper. This time, we’re asking which of these mammoth brands makes the best premium single-barrel whiskey.

It’s a valid query — since both Jack Daniel’s and Jim Beam make a great single-barrel product that’s both easy to find and easy to afford. You can grab both of these bottles from most liquor store shelves right now. So let’s find out exactly which one you should be buying via a blind taste test.

Before we dive in, to be clear, these whiskeys are very distinct. Which is which is obviously, as soon as you nose them. Jack Daniel’s whiskey goes through the Lincoln County Process — a sugar maple charcoal filtration. This makes the flavors from the yeast — fruits, florals, soft sugars — more accessible during aging. Jim Beam doesn’t go through this process, making Beam’s whiskey oakier and spicier with a deep cherry vibe.

So we’re not pretending that we don’t know these whiskeys from the moment they hit the nose. I’m simply looking at them blindly as sippers and deciding which one tastes best.

