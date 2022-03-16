Kentucky Owl remains a collector’s darling and a high-end whiskey drinker’s choice pull. The rare sourced juice has the patina of something special in the bourbon universe, thanks to being hand picked from some of the best barrels in the world by an industry legend: former Four Roses master John Rhea. Rhea brings 40 years of experience to Kentucky Owl, which shines through in each release.

Now, he’s teamed up with J.J. Cory Irish Whiskey’s Master Bonder Louise McGuane to create a new whiskey that marries Kentucky bourbon and Irish whiskey.

While “bond” in bourbon means a certain proof under the fed’s watchful eye, in Ireland it has a different meaning. McGuane is what we’d call a Master Blender. “Bonding” in Irish whiskey terms simply means “blending.” McGuane has been pivotal in reinvigorating the role in Irish whiskey in recent years, while helping drive the current Irish whiskey boom. McGuane and Rhea came together for this special release of Kentucky bourbon, blending McGuane’s talent and palate with Rhea’s decades of experience to create a unique whiskey for St. Patrick’s Day.

Now then, let’s get tasting.

