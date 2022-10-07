California is the best state in the entire United States for Mexican food. That’s undeniable, whether your tastebuds are geared toward the Mission Style burrito of San Francisco, the fish tacos of San Diego, or even the Central Valley, a hidden gem of Mexican delights (and a great spot for some of the more umami-forward Tex-Mex flavors). You can pull out your phone right now and randomly place a pin anywhere in the state of CA and find a taqueria nearby that will blow away most of what you’ll find anywhere else in the United States (with the exception of TX). And while you can get truly great Mexican food from the Cali-TJ border to the state line of Oregon, no city in the state shines quite like Los Angeles.

The city is a straight-up hotbed of Mexican food — rich in history and in flavor. It’s got the ports for seafood, it’s close to cattle lands and farms, it’s got a massively diverse population and it’s in a city that values diversity, culture, and — most importantly, perhaps — flavor.

But that’s not to say LA’s Mexican food scene is perfect. Because LA is also home to Taco Tuesday at bars and $1 tacos at strip clubs and the continued insistence by diners across race and class lines that Mexican food should be cheap. Like… cheaper than mass-produced fast food.

For those who don’t know, the city of Los Angeles predates US occupation — as it was officially founded in 1781 as a part of New Spain then existed as a part of Northern Mexico until the Mexican-American war of 1846 before finally being established as part of the 31st state of the Union in 1850. In its long and storied history, the city has always been home to an ever-shifting mix of shared traditions and cultures, which naturally has resulted in some deliciously varied cuisine. But it’s the sheer diversity of Mexican food that can be found within the city limits today that makes it rise above all other US cities.

“We have a humongous diversity of Mexicans.” Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America author and LA Times columnist Gustavo Arellano tells me. “We get Mexicans from all over Mexico and that’s not true of most cities in the United States, even the big ones.”

That sort of diversity brings all sorts of Mexican food to the city, allowing you to dine on food traditions hailing from Oaxaca, Zacatecas, Michoacán, Jalisco, and Sinaloa without having to travel very far. Each of those Mexican states has its own distinct and rich culinary traditions that reach back to the pre-Hispanic era and get filtered through the Los Angeles lens. With that access to so many different food traditions, Mexican food isn’t just a feature of the city — it’s part of every Angeleno’s identity, regardless of demographics.

Dodgers. Graffiti. Beach. Kobe (okay fine, The Lakers, but mostly Kobe). West Coast Rap. Hollywood. Mexican food. That’s LA, in its simplest

“If you grew up in Southern California Mexican food is part of who you are,” Arellano notes. “You can’t say tacos are as big a part of the culture as hamburgers in most of the United States. But in LA, tacos are part of the lingua franca, and other Mexican dishes are as well.”