Nothing beats late-night churros coated in chocolate after a night of drinking and dancing at the local clubs or partying at Mad Cool Festival (2024 dates are July 10-13). And while that might sound like a fun rarity on American soil, dancing + churros are like… an average Wednesday in Madrid. A lowkey night, TBH. As anyone who has been there knows — and Uproxx goes a lot — the energy in Madrid truly can’t be beat. In a city full of exciting nightlife, incredible paella, interesting shops, and more, Spain’s capital is the ideal location if you’re looking to experience… it all. The city really offers so much for travelers. Especially travelers who like to party — as the streets of Madrid are busy well into the night, with locals heading to meet their friends for late dinners, travelers exploring the markets, and people looking to experience the city’s hedonistic side. From restaurants and nightclubs to markets, art, and (after a whole lot of late nights) where to stay, here are some of the best things to do and see while you’re in Madrid.

PART I — Where To Stay Hotel Montera Madrid When it comes to choosing the right place to stay in Madrid, location is a huge factor. Of course, you’ll want a nice hotel with proper amenities, but a great location makes it super convenient to explore the city on foot and can save you a fortune on Ubers or Bolt rides. The Hotel Montera in Madrid dates back to the 1920s, tying a little history into the boutique hotel. Although it was built nearly a century ago, it’s filled with all of the modern amenities you crave while traveling like strong Wi-Fi, plenty of plugs and charging stations, and a comfortable bed. It’s within walking distance from plenty of cute neighborhoods and things to do, including some local boutique shops, seasonal markets, restaurants, cafés, and more. In the suites, guests get a nice view of the city and a clawfoot soaking tub, perfect for warming up after a night of exploring. The fridge is even stocked with high-quality jamon and caviar in case you’re feeling boujee AF…because macadamia nuts and mini cans of Pringles won’t cut it. KEY AMENITIES: Soaking tub in suites

Free wifi

Outdoor pool

Fitness center

Beautiful city views ROOM RATE: Generally $300-500 per night BOOK HERE

Only YOU Boutique Hotel Madrid If you’re looking for something a little more local, this 19th-century mansion turned-boutique hotel is set in a beautiful area of Madrid called Salesas. Their design stuck out to me big time with colorful walls, bold design choices, carefully selected art, and a lot of character. No shocker here — the property won big in the design category at the 5th annual World Boutique Hotel Awards. They have your everyday amenities, as well as some unique ones like the Thai Wellness Room, where they offer wellness treatments from around the world with inspiration from Bali, India, Thailand, and more. If you splurge for a suite, some of the rooms have giant soaking tubs, which is such a bonus in my opinion that it makes the expense well worth it. There’s nothing quite like soaking in a tub with some bubbles at the end of a long day. KEY AMENITIES: Thai Wellness Room

24 hour à la carte breakfast

Room service

Fitness center ROOM RATE: Generally $200-600 per night BOOK HERE

PART II — Where To Eat

PART III — What To Do City Center

Explore the city center on your own or with a guide. I highly recommend getting a private guide, especially if you’re interested in history and architecture. If it’s a private tour, it can be tailored to your interests and preferences. Stroll through the city center to see the Royal Theater and Palace, centenary shops, and various neighborhoods. Street Art in Madrid https://www.instagram.com/p/CeMjns5oEom/?img_index=4 Throughout the city, Madrid has a lot of beautiful street art (including lots of work by the famous Boa Mistura crew, which has been covered often on Uproxx). Not only are there murals covering buildings in different areas like the Malasaña neighborhood, but there’s art in the vintage street signs and even the plaques for the centenary shops.