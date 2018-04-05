Here’s Where To Get Free Food For National Burrito Day

04.05.18

Shutterstock

If you could only have one food for the rest of your life, what would you choose? Would it be macaroni and cheese and all of its ooey gooey, cheddar-slathered goodness? Perhaps it would be a fully-loaded cheeseburger with thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, and all the fixxxxxins? Or maybe, if you’re like us, you’ll head directly for Mexican fare — nachos, quesadillas, and the king of all cravings: the burrito.

Burritos are the best. They’re the perfect handheld meal and they contain all the important food groups: rice, beans, cheese, meat, lettuce, and of course guacamole. The only thing better than a burrito is a cheap (or free) burrito. And since today is National Burrito Day there are deals to be had at restaurants all over the country. Take a look at some of the best deals below.

Blue Coast Burrito

Visit any Blue Coast Burrito location and get a free burrito with the purchase of another burrito.

Chuy’s

To celebrate National Burrito Day, Chuy’s has partnered with St Jude to raise funds to help end childhood cancer. For every “Big As Ya Face” Burrito sold, the chain will donate $1 to the charity.

