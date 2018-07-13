Where To Get Free Food For National French Fry Day

07.13.18 2 hours ago

iStock/Uproxx

Today is National French Fry Day. The one day every year where fried food lovers all over the country get to bask in the golden glow of the starchy, crispy, potato side dish known as the French fry. Part of the reason why this handheld food is so great is that there’s really no wrong way to eat them. Whether you like them on their own, with a side of ketchup, dipped in barbecue sauce, or covered in cheese curds and gravy, the French fry is a lunch and dinner (and sometimes even breakfast) staple.

It doesn’t matter if you like steak fries, shoestring fries, crinkle-cut fries, waffle fries, or curly fries, there are deals to be had today (and even some freebies). Check out all of the best offers below.

Bite Squad

The national restaurant delivery service is celebrating the holiday by offering $5 off delivery orders of $20 or more so you can get your favorite fries for cheaper than normal.

BurgerFi

To celebrate the holiday, BurgerFi is giving away free regular fries. The best part? There’s no additional purchase necessary.

