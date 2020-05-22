Bartenders Shout Out The Best American-Made Whiskeys For Memorial Day

For many, Memorial Day is the unofficial beginning of summer. The weather is warm, the sun is out, and it’s a day filled with barbecues (even if this year you’re both the grillmaster and the only attendee). It’s just about as good as day drinking gets. Sally Gatza, lead bartender of LA Jackson in Nashville, spends her holiday drinking as patriotically as possible. “Like Don McLean said in ‘American Pie’ — ‘…and them good old boys drinking whiskey and rye…’,” she notes. “Any whiskey from America is appropriate on Memorial Day. Try Buffalo Trace on the rocks with a tiny American flag in it. You’ll feel good and so will your dad.” Other bartenders feel just as passionately as Gatza. That’s why we asked them to tell us their favorite American-made whiskeys to drink on Memorial Day.