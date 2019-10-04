We can debate over which is better between tacos and burritos all day, but on October 4th none of that matters because the answer is simple — tacos. Why? Because October 4th is National Taco Day and that’s reason enough for us to toss our favorite burritos aside for their less-wrapped sibling.

What can we say? Our tastebuds are tantalized by savings and yours probably are too. Especially if you’ve ever ordered two tacos for 99¢ from Jack in the Box or a classic ground beef taco from Taco Bell. Those tacos aren’t good so much as they’re “good for the money,” which is a spice so enticing it’s the sole reason you clicked on this article.

Is your mind blown? Think about it over some cheap tacos while you celebrate this second greatest holiday of October with these deals.

Baja Fresh — Check out Baja Fresh’s Instagram on October 4th to receive a special coupon for a BOGO taco deal.

Who’s ready for National Taco Day?! 🌮 We’re giving our fans Buy One, Get One Taco FREE!* Be sure to visit our Instagram or Facebook page on October 4th to redeem. *This offer is only valid on October 4th, 2019. Must present barcode at time of purchase. pic.twitter.com/ej5jng6uWP — Baja Fresh (@BajaFresh) October 2, 2019

Chronic Tacos — On October 4th, check out Chronic Taco’s Instagram for a code word that’ll score you a free taco for lunch. The deal will only last between 11 a.m, to 2 p.m.

Condado Tacos — This midwest taco chain is offering one free taco with any purchase on October 4th.

El Pollo Loco — So you won’t get any free or cheap tacos out of El Pollo Loco, but for every Taco al Carbon you purchase on October 4th, El Pollo Loco will donate a taco to help feed the hungry through their Pollo with a Purpose food donation program.