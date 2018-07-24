Where To Get Deals For National Tequila Day

07.24.18 2 hours ago

iStock/Uproxx

There’s something special about tequila. Mexico’s native spirit, made by distilling the juice of the blue agave, is easily one of the most mixable (and sip-able) spirits in the world. This vegetal, sweet liquor is the base for some of the best drinks ever created — the Margarita, Paloma, and Tequila Sunrise to name a few. It’s a spirit that should be celebrated 365 days a year but is most popular during the sweaty summer months.

Today is National Tequila Day. To celebrate this boozy holiday, restaurants all over the country are offering deals on Margaritas and other tequila-centric drinks. Check them out below.

Abuelo’s

To celebrate the holiday, participating Abuelo’s locations are offering hand-crafted margaritas for only $6.95.

Chili’s

Stop by any participating Chili’s location to get The Firecracker Margarita for only $5.

