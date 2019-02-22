Shutterstock

(Editor’s note: We’re republishing this piece today, Feb 22, 2019, to commemorate National Margarita Day this year.)

Tequila. Lime juice. Cointreau. Add a dash of salt, if desired. The ingredients may be few, but there’s a reason the Margarita has been a popular cocktail since its inception in the late 1930s. Delicious and refreshing in its simplicity, it’s also a beverage that lends itself well to experimentation, variation, and additions. The chameleon of cocktails, the margarita is worth celebrating, and we can think of no other drink that makes humpday more palatable. (It makes tequila go down pretty easy too). Happy National Margarita Day — raise one of the glasses below!

Give Casa Noble’s signature margarita a sip. Made with the crystal tequila which garnered the San Francisco World Spirits Competition Gold Medal in 2011, the Noble Rita is a simple cocktail that allows the spirit to take center stage. Three ingredients make preparation a snap, leaving you more time to celebrate with friends.

Ingredients:

2 oz Casa Noble Crystal Tequila

1 oz agave nectar

1 oz lime juice

Lime wheel for garnish

Directions:

Place ingredients, except lime wheel, into shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into glass (salt rim optional). Garnish with lime wheel.