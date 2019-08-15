We Had Brewers Tell Us The One IPA You Have To Try

iStockphoto

It doesn’t matter what craft beer style is currently trending in brewing world (sour ales, barrel-aged stouts, lagers, etc.), the IPA is always making like Bran (spoiler alert!) and sitting upon the proverbial, hops-covered Iron Throne. Simply put, even though people try to say they’re sick of India Pale Ales, they continue to buy them en masse — whether they be West Coast or New England style.

With such a wide variety of IPAs available from over 7,000 craft breweries, how can anyone except to pick just one to try? It gets confusing (and overwhelming) in a dang hurry. That’s why we asked some our favorite brewers to tell us the one IPA they’d insist that any and every beer fan try. The list below contains some of the most well-known breweries in the country, along with a few you might not have ever heard of until now.

Cheers!

Tired Hands Alien Church

Matt McCall, brewmaster at Coney Island Brewing

If I had to suggest only one IPA, it would have to be Tired Hands’ Alien Church. It’s an OG Hazy IPA style and it still stands the test of time.