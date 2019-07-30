Celebrate IPA Day With These Summery IPAs That You Can Find Anywhere

Getty/Sierra Nevada/Founders/Ballast Point/Uproxx

August 1st is National IPA Day. Even if you aren’t a fan of the super-hopped, sometimes face-meltingly bitter style, you have to appreciate the IPA’s staying power. Even after the popularization of double-hopped, triple-hopped, imperial, New England-style, and even (more recently) Brut and Rosé Pale Ales, the original IPA remains the most popular American craft beer from coast to coast.

It doesn’t matter what brewery you walk into, you’re going to find a few classic IPAs on draught. Fruity versions. Bitter versions. Weird versions that are as likely to confuse you as thrill you. Probably all three.

This means small craft brewers all over the US are creating new IPA offerings every week. Many are amazing, to be sure, but these smaller batch IPAs are usually either extremely hard to find or quickly disappear (only to be replaced by another IPA). It’s hard to find your groove and drink it repeatedly. All is not lost, though. There’s a wide array of high-quality, guaranteed-to-please IPAs available almost anywhere beer is sold.

Check out eight of our favorites below and let us know which you stan for in the comments.

Ballast Point Sculpin

San Diego’s Ballast Point’s beers are available pretty much anywhere. It’s flagship (and best) beer is Sculpin — an award-winning IPA with strong grapefruit, peach, and tropical flavors (depending on the iteration) paired with the bitter hit of hops that IPA fans expect.

Sierra Nevada Torpedo

Sierra Nevada is most well-known for everyone’s go-to pale ale. But, if you haven’t tried Torpedo, now is the time. Referred to as an “Extra IPA”, Torpedo has hints of pine, tropical fruits, and subtle hop spice without the bitter finish.

It’s also 7.2 percent ABV so it should be given the respect it deserves.