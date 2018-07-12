Getty Image

The founder and former CEO of Papa John‘s left the company altogether on Wednesday, hours after it was confirmed that he used a racial slur during a company conference call earlier in the year. John Schnatter, who turned his pizza place into a national chain ubiquitous with Peyton Manning and the National Football League, is no longer part of Papa John’s after it was reported he used the n-word during a conference call in May.

According to Forbes, which first wrote about the conference call, Schnatter compared himself to another restaurant founder and alleged that they were treated differently despite asserting that the founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken had used racist language in the past.

Schnatter, often called Papa John, stepped down as CEO of the pizza company in December after making critical public comments about athletes of color in the National Football League conducting nonviolent protests during the National Anthem. Schnatter had claimed kneeling athletes caused a dip in his pizza sales, which made the brand popular with neo-nazis and white supremacists. Further comments on Nazis embracing his pizza and the result of the backlash from that incident also ended a longstanding sponsorship agreement between the NFL and Papa John’s and ultimately ended his run as CEO.