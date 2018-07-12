The founder and former CEO of Papa John‘s left the company altogether on Wednesday, hours after it was confirmed that he used a racial slur during a company conference call earlier in the year. John Schnatter, who turned his pizza place into a national chain ubiquitous with Peyton Manning and the National Football League, is no longer part of Papa John’s after it was reported he used the n-word during a conference call in May.
According to Forbes, which first wrote about the conference call, Schnatter compared himself to another restaurant founder and alleged that they were treated differently despite asserting that the founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken had used racist language in the past.
Schnatter, often called Papa John, stepped down as CEO of the pizza company in December after making critical public comments about athletes of color in the National Football League conducting nonviolent protests during the National Anthem. Schnatter had claimed kneeling athletes caused a dip in his pizza sales, which made the brand popular with neo-nazis and white supremacists. Further comments on Nazis embracing his pizza and the result of the backlash from that incident also ended a longstanding sponsorship agreement between the NFL and Papa John’s and ultimately ended his run as CEO.
“He also brought up how when he was growing up in Indiana, people dragged African-Americans behind trucks until their deaths, apparently in an effort to provide he wasn’t racist.”
Yeah, except they didn’t. I grew up next door in Illinois, and I was less than ten years younger than this fool. Dead black people dragged behind trucks in Indiana? Yeah, that probably would would have made the news, even during the heights of Abscam and Operation Greylord.
Did the holocaust happen?
I have family that lived in Indiana in the 50s. The police found a black kid hanging from a tree with his hands tied behind his back, and called it a suicide. It’s the birthplace of the KKK.
I’m not sure what your point is. There was racism then, and there is racism now.
Or, you know, just not be a racist Right Wing fuck. But yeah, let’s just chalk this up to hyperreactionary SJWs. Why can’t white men freely use the n-word these days without uppity you-know-whos getting upset by it!
But…But…But…Colonel Sanders did it too!
What a greasy little weasel piece of shit. Another right-wing victim.
Kinda sucks that John’s punishment is to be a retired gajillionaire.
Also it seems kinda weird that the company they hired to help clean up their corporate image just ghosted on them like that when they need them the most. Considering John is now completely removed from the situation, it seems like continuing to work with Laundry Service would be good for both companies
And how would they clean that little white nationalism problem up for big papa?
It sounds like a good business decision to cut the rug wearing hump go.
Is anybody surprised that he’d say it in the first place?
Ubiquitous: I don’t think that word means what you think it means.
Ubiquitous, synonymous (? maybe?), just use your imagination. I like it when writers throw random words around to keep us on our toes.
So he used the racial slur in a statement about someone else ?