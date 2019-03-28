Russell Howard/Uproxx

My Kinda Town returns! This week, we’ll hear from English comedian — and self-professed Ellen DeGeneres lookalike — Russell Howard about New York City ahead of his headlining three-show gig at the Gramercy Theater this weekend, March 29-30. Howard is perhaps best known as the host of The Russell Howard Hour, a weekly comedy series on Sky 1 in which Howard brings his characteristic wit and observational humor to the stories dominating the cultural zeitgeist.

While Russell was light on the type of suggestions that would offer you actionable experiences to take part in while visiting New York city — unless you want to go fox poop hunting in Central Park, in which case, be our guest! — what the stand-up comedian did bring was a lot of personality and life to his answers, allowing us to catch a glimpse of New York City as filtered through the lens of one of the sharpest comics working today.

Here is everything that makes New York City great, according to comedian Russell Howard.

Favorite memory from New York City?

Being Told I Look Like Ellen DeGeneres

Probably the moment someone in an elevator said that I looked like Ellen. Instantly the other five people in the elevator started howling with laughter. I looked at myself in the mirror and it dawned on me, I do look like a charming lesbian.