If “to infinity and beyond” is a bit too far away… maybe try Pixar Place instead?

The newest addition to the Disneyland Resort is the first hotel fully themed around Pixar characters and iconography in the United States. The 15-story Pixar Place Hotel, which replaced the Paradise Pier Hotel, has 479 rooms and overlooks Disney California Adventure Park, the home of Pixar Pier and Cars Land (no visit to Disney is complete without riding Radiator Springs Racers).

Pixar Place is like walking through a Pixar museum. One that you can sleep in. There are character interactions (Joe Gardner from Soul and Bing Bong from Inside Out have already been spotted), a Finding Nemo-themed splash pad in the pool area, and artwork in the rooms and lobbies. Guests have early entry to Disneyland Park or nearby Disney California Adventure Park. The dining options include the comfort food of Great Maple Modern American Eatery and quick-service restaurant Sketch Pad Café.

No word on whether you can turn your child into a steamed bun and eat them.

“At Pixar, our mission is to tell great stories. And nothing is more exciting than when we see those stories come to life in Disney parks. Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort is the perfect example – it’s like walking into a world of Pixar,” said Pete Docter, the Oscar-winning director of Monsters, Inc., Up, and Inside Out (he also produced the upcoming sequel). “It’s truly immersive, and we’re thrilled to have collaborated with Walt Disney Imagineering to make such an experience possible for guests.”

The Luxo Jr. in the lobby is a nice touch.

To book a room at Pixar Place, which come in standard and premium views, suites, and more, head to the Disneyland website. Rates appear to start in the $400-500 range. The rooms are going fast, so it’s smart to think ahead. Maybe when Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens later this year?

You can have a closer look at Pixar Place below.