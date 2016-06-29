AwayLands

“This story is about choosing exactly the life you want to live, and running towards it,” Amy Seder writes on Away Lands — the travel/videography blog she shares with her boyfriend, Brandon Burkley. It’s an introduction to a site full of stunning images taken throughout Southeast Asia, Spain, Morocco, and the U.S. But that’s only the beginning of it: starting this fall, Amy and Brandon are set to embark on the adventure of their lives. And they aren’t coming back any time soon.

“We came up with the idea almost a year ago,” Amy told me over the phone. They’d both advanced in their careers — Brandon in finance, Amy in the business end of photography production — but they realized it wasn’t enough. “We got to this place we were just getting through each week for the weekend, and trying to get through to the next vacation. We were like, ‘God, is this all our life is going to be?’”

“I made the decision years ago to just drop what I was doing and going and travel the world,” Brandon said, “but I didn’t have the balls to do it until I was miserable.”

The day of reckoning came after Brandon returned home from a work trip last July. “We sat by the water here in New York, and we were just like, ‘Alright, fuck this…We’re doing what we want to do.’ And here we are, seven, eight months later. We’ve accomplished a lot and come a long way.”