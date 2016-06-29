“This story is about choosing exactly the life you want to live, and running towards it,” Amy Seder writes on Away Lands — the travel/videography blog she shares with her boyfriend, Brandon Burkley. It’s an introduction to a site full of stunning images taken throughout Southeast Asia, Spain, Morocco, and the U.S. But that’s only the beginning of it: starting this fall, Amy and Brandon are set to embark on the adventure of their lives. And they aren’t coming back any time soon.
“We came up with the idea almost a year ago,” Amy told me over the phone. They’d both advanced in their careers — Brandon in finance, Amy in the business end of photography production — but they realized it wasn’t enough. “We got to this place we were just getting through each week for the weekend, and trying to get through to the next vacation. We were like, ‘God, is this all our life is going to be?’”
“I made the decision years ago to just drop what I was doing and going and travel the world,” Brandon said, “but I didn’t have the balls to do it until I was miserable.”
The day of reckoning came after Brandon returned home from a work trip last July. “We sat by the water here in New York, and we were just like, ‘Alright, fuck this…We’re doing what we want to do.’ And here we are, seven, eight months later. We’ve accomplished a lot and come a long way.”
At what point will the world have had enough of white people making travel videos? We’re approaching the peak, right?
maybe.
BUT…
I’m in Thailand. Made a travel vid today.
obviously, backpacker culture can continue to get more diverse, but I’ve made it very clear that i’ll tell/support “dropped out of society to travel” stories until they fire me.
In all fairness, there is a marked difference between people who come from serious money/high paying jobs, are able to afford really expensive equipment, are Instagram model hot (and ego-driven), and then go out of the road to commodify their experience and, thus, have someone else pay for their travel…compared to the adventurers who don’t even bother taking a camera (unless they need it for a specific non-ego/non-profit purpose) and want a pure experience for themselves and the people they meet, all while the commodification of foreigners and their lifestyles is the furtherest thing from their mind. In fact, it is usually about money going to the people that need it in-country, as opposed to, “hum, how can I make money off these people/place? I know my toned ass and youtube!” It’s less of dropped out of society and more I found a new way to manipulate a (new) market. There’s no coincidence the vast, vast majority of these people were already in finance, or marketing, or something along those lines.
There is obviously room for both. Because, why not? But, I don’t think anyone here is pretending it is the same thing. The interview blatantly lays out how they planned and devised (and spent) to get the gig. So, I don’t see it as any different than someone talking about how they started any ol’ job.
Yeah, the part about how they funded it was actually pretty interesting. But I mean in general, not really Uproxx at all…aren’t there enough people already doing this? How can they still make a living? I would think the market is pretty crowded by now but I am clearly wrong.
But did you actually watch the videos? These aren’t more kids running around with gopros, they look like commercials. We’ve all seen a million vacation videos on youtube, but that’s not what these people are doing.
OMG sooooo bold! Hey travel dreams, get a good head start…i’m coming after you! thanks so much for another great headline uproxx!
@DumbHeadlines I mean…I see what you’re *trying* to do, but I do want to be inspired for my travel dreams.
it is very bold and inspiring Steve! I agree. And i just love how there is an amazing and tremendous site like Uproxx that never embellishes or makes more of a story by adding perfectly stated adjectives to the headlines. It’s truly the best thing you’ll see all day, because, why not?
Again, I do get the joke. I just think it’s a stretch on this one. Just one man’s opinion. I’ve been wrong before. I feel like they are more bold and inspiring than us two arguing about the use of “bold” and “inspiring” — fair enough?
Wow, so inspiring! I have always wanted to travel and reading articles likes these makes me think it’s attainable. Love their Photography/video style too 😍 awesome article!
Why hello there, girl from the article. How nice of you to comment on your own story!
I am not the girl from the article….but ok….?
This couple is super inspiring! Love their work too!