If you’ve ever worked in a mall, you probably are really tuned in to the gift-giving part of the holiday season. I know I am. I spent two years working in a mall. And look, most of the year is low key — filled with wandering around the store folding sweaters, being yelled at by managers to “go back to my zone” (and stop flirting with coworkers), and counting down to my breaks so I could meet a friend at the hot pretzel stand to gossip. But then come the holidays.

When you work retail during the jolliest season of the year, everything gets intense. The whole mall hums with anticipation, anxiety, and excitement. No one is looking to browse. They’re looking for the absolutely perfect gift — the one thing that tells the people they love everything they mean to them (I mean, talk about pressure). And when boyfriends come in, they are always looking for the same thing: THE perfect piece of jewelry that their girlfriends will love.

Suddenly, I — a person who, at the time, was in her longest personal relationship (with the guy at the hot pretzel shop who had only ever asked whether I wanted buttered or dry) — was tasked with helping men remind their girlfriends and wives why they fell in love. They’d look at me with these panicked, desperate eyes.

“This has to be the gift, right? She’ll like it, right? WILL SHE?”

Clearly, we all want to give the person we love the best present we possibly can during the holiday season. Sometimes that’s a piece of jewelry that screams out at you from the showcase but sometimes you need a little help. That’s why we teamed with Pandora Jewelry (where you can find said jewelry screaming from a showcase to be bought) and why I reached out to some of my colleagues at UPROXX to get some tips on how they navigate the holiday gift-giving season.

Here’s our best advice to help you find the perfect gift for her.

1. Show her that you know her.

Look, the first advice is the easiest: Listen to her.

“Okay, cool,” you say, “but I have this idea that — “

“Stop. Listen to her.”

“Fine, but I could rent a helicopter and — “

“Nope. Listen to her.”

Right, right but if I get her a — hear me out — an exercise bike where she can —

“L-I-S-T-E-N. To. Her.”

That’s my sage gift-giving advice. It comes from years of having girlfriends plant clues and then, mostly, missing them. Only to realize on Christmas that I’d blown it. Don’t be like me. Listen, observe, ask questions.

Not to be too corny, but my best gifts have always proven two certainties: 1) shopping is easier when you have listened to the person you’re shopping for, and 2) being listened to is often a gift all its own.

Everyone wants to be heard and understood this holiday.

— Steve Bramucci