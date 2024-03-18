A Guide To Tokyo’s Most Unmissable Bars

Japan has a reputation for excelling at… basically everything in the lifestyle space — from onsens to hotels to food and drink. Talk to anyone who’s visited the country recently, and you’ll likely receive a quick “All of it was amazing!” Which I find pretty hard to argue with. I recently embarked on a nine-day trip through Tokyo and Kyoto, and beyond the kindness, hospitality, and kindness of the people I met, my biggest takeaway from the experience is that the quality to which things are held in the country is simply unmatched across my travels. I know generalization in travel writing is bad. But maybe we can make an exception because I have a whole lot of gushing to do about Japan, in general, and Tokyo, in specific. When it comes to drinking culture, Tokyo is the obvious epicenter. Given the size of the city, it’s impossible to hit every stand-out watering hole in one trip but that won’t stop us from attempting it. Here are seven stellar places to taste craft cocktails, beer, wine, and whiskey in Japan’s capital city.

Bar High Five Bar High Five has been a benchmark bar in Tokyo’s craft cocktail scene since opening 15 years ago and its influence remains as prominent as ever. Located in the buzzy Ginza area of town, the bar is situated in a relatively easy-to-find basement location and is overseen by mega-skilled head bartender Kaori Kurakami, who is joined by a diverse team of mixologists from all across the globe. There’s no cocktail list at Bar High Five—which is generally a pet peeve of mine—but the team is so friendly and creative, that answering their list of thoughtful questions led me to one of my favorite (and custom-made!) drinks of the trip. Seriously, don’t cling to the classics; follow their lead and let the team wow you with their skills. What to Drink: Again, there’s no list here, and while it may be tempting to order something you know, simply choose your base spirit and answer the team’s well-thought questions. You’re very likely to end up with something you’ll love. Either way, it’s a story to tell!

Mori Bar Martinis are certainly having their moment in the sun, though the cocktail has long been the star of the show at Tokyo’s Mori Bar. Spearheaded by owner-bartender Takao Mori, a pillar in Japan’s mixology scene, the bar has become the go-to place for all things classic cocktails—gin martini included. Mori Bar sits multiple floors above the Ginza neighborhood’s crowded streets and promises a sultry, dimly lit reprieve from the luxury stores below. Fair warning, there’s a cover charge of around $10 per person to get into the bar — if you’re a die-hard ‘tini lover, it’s well worth it. What to Drink:

The Martini, duh. End of story.

Mandarin Bar Fancy hotel bars are a dime a dozen, though few excel on the level as that of Mandarin Bar. Situated 37 floors up, the Nihonbashi-based bar offers breathtaking views of the city and perfectly luxurious cocktails for hotel patrons and non-guests alike. The bar is overseen by head bartender Kengo Oda, who proposes a meticulously crafted lineup of signature drinks featuring local spirits, alongside well-executed classics, thoughtful mocktails, sake, and an impressive lineup of Japanese whisky. In addition to floor-to-ceiling windows, the space also boasts a beautiful Zen pool, plush seating, and one of the most sleek bar counters in all of Tokyo. The cherry on top? The bar regularly hosts live jazz nights, as well as pop-up collaborations with local bartenders and cocktail bars. Note: Mandarin Bar enforces a “smart casual” dress code, meaning that baseball caps, flip flops, and sleeveless shirts are not permitted. What to Drink: Japanese whisky lovers should try a dram of the bar’s exclusive Mandarin Oriental Tokyo Single Malt Whisky “Sakurao,” produced specially for the bar by Sakurao Distillery. Martini lovers will enjoy the signature Tokyo Martini made with Belvedere Vodka, Tokyo Blend Tea with Lillet Blanc, and grape vinegar.

Bar BenFiddich View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiroyasu Kayama (@benfiddich_tokyo) Cocktail and whisky aficionados have been singing the praises of Bar BenFiddich since it first opened its doors in 2013, and it’s no surprise why. The bar is spearheaded by owner/bartender Hiroyasu Kayama, who also grows many of the spot’s ingredients at his personal farm, located just outside of the city. Tiny yet exceptional, the bar’s specialty lies in gin and whisky-based cocktails, though the talented team can make custom libations (there’s no set drinks list) from Absinthe and amaro as well. Fair warning, the drinks are a bit more expensive than at other cocktail bars in Tokyo, but well worth it for the experience and expertise. What to Drink: While it may be tempting to try a pour of a unique Japanese whisky, the customized whisky-based cocktails are the star of the show—or make the most of the experience and do both. When in Tokyo…

Pas Loin View this post on Instagram A post shared by pas Ioin パ・ロワン (@pasloin_bar_a_vin) Although Tokyo is generally better known for its craft cocktail, sake, and spirits scene, its vibrant wine industry shouldn’t be missed. The city is home to several world-class wine bars highlighting a variety of styles, from traditional classics to up-and-coming natural bottles and beyond. Like many of the city’s bars, Pas Loin is tucked away on the second floor of a small building in Ginza—and similar to said other bars, only accommodates a handful of guests at a time. The natural wine-focused bar offers numerous by-the-glass pours at a time, which are served alongside some of the tastiest French-inspired small plates in the city. For a vino-fueled break between high-end shopping or cocktail bar crawling, look no further than this industry-approved hidden gem. What to Drink: Ask to see the current by-the-glass pours in the style (red, white, or sparkling) that you prefer and go from there. For me, it was a glass of Domaine Gramenon’s Poignée de Raisins.

Mixology Heritage View this post on Instagram A post shared by MIXOLOGY HERITAGE (@mixologyheritage) Spearheaded by Tokyo’s famous Mixology Group, Mixology Heritage is a hidden gem bar nestled in the Uchisaiwaicho train station. Outfitted with old-time furniture and a rustic bar, the speakeasy-style atmosphere offers an instant last-from-the-past feel, with a focus on classic cocktails. The bar also crafts a lineup of aged cocktails in-house, which are lined up in jars behind the bar itself. While a number of offerings are crafted with fancy mixology gadgets, my travel partner and I stuck to the classics—an Old Fashioned and a Penicillin—and were certainly not disappointed. What to Drink: Don’t feel boring for sticking with the classics here, as this is what Mixology Heritage excels at best.