Celebrating Stagecoach, California’s Premier Country Music Festival

Ashley Wilhardt

Stagecoach is a thing unto itself, California’s country music festival and a gathering of all the west coasters who can make the trip out to the desert to celebrate their love for down-home, southern-inspired music. From folk, to pop country, bluegrass and Americana, there’s something for everyone at the event, and if you’re a fan of Kacey Musgraves, she stole the show at the latest iteration of the event, which took place in Palm Springs last weekend. Thrown on the same grounds as Coachella, Stagecoach manages to be a follow-up that is a bit more lowkey — at least for now — and obviously emphasizes country musicians over mainstream pop, hip-hop or rock ones.

But to truly get a feel for the fest, you’d really have to be there and see it for yourself. Luckily for us, we’ve got the next closest thing — a photo diary from the photographer Ashley Wilhardt, who was also out in the desert last weekend. Seeing as its Friday, and at this point last weekend I was about to pop open my first beer and hop into a crowd swaying back and forth to Lindsay Ell’s pop-country hit “Criminal,” now seemed like a great time to revisit the fest in all its glory. Enjoy Ashley’s photos below, and make sure to look out for the event when it comes back around next year.