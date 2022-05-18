A Brand New Irish Whiskey Is Coming To America — Here’s Our Review

Irish whiskey is blowing up in the U.S. right now. Case in point, Teeling is about to ship around 6,000 bottles of their first installment of the “Wonders of Wood” series — a bespoke line of Irish whiskeys with unique barrel agings — to the U.S. It’s both very overdue and very welcome.

The tipple from the Emerald Isle used to dominate sales in the world (especially in the U.S.) in the 19th and 20th centuries. Then Prohibition brought the industry to its knees and then mid-20th-century British trade embargos drove coffin nails into Irish whiskey for, what felt like, good. The Irish whiskey industry started to recover in the early aughts as the current whiskey boom shook the cobwebs off the old barrels and, now, Irish whiskey is surging, especially stateside. All of that means we’re seeing new and exciting expressions make their way across the Atlantic yet again.

One of them landed on my desk early this year and I was pretty excited to give it a taste. I dig what the folks over at Teeling have been up to so let’s jump right into it!

Also Read: The Top 5 UPROXX Irish Whiskey Posts of the Last Six Months