A must-visit for any fan of amusement parks is Wisconsin Dells. The Wisconsin city is known as “The Waterpark Capital of the World” due to its multiple water-based theme parks, including Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park. The Greek-themed resort will not only have you singing “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love)” (most of what I know about Greek mythology, I learned from the animated movie where Danny DeVito voices a half-man, half-goat), but it’s also the future home of America’s tallest waterslide.

If you think the drop at the end of Splash Mountain (soon-to-be Tiana’s Bayou Adventure) is scary, wait until you get a load of The Rise of Icarus. The ride is 145 feet tall, features five body slides, and is the star of the park’s $8 million expansion. Have a look:

When The Rise of Icarus was announced last year, Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park wrote on Facebook:

As the Greek myth goes, Icarus soared too close to the sun on wings fastened to his body with wax, with the heat of the sun melting the wax and Icarus falling to the sea. Here at Mt. Olympus you’ll experience a much happier ending at the bottom of the slides!

(In case you were wondering, the world’s tallest waterslide is Kilimanjaro, located at the Aldeia das Aguas Park Resort in Brazil. It’s 164 feet tall.)

Other attractions at Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park include an outdoor theme park with the Hades 360 Roller Coaster and a Trojan Horse Go-Kart Track; an outdoor water park with a rotating water slide and a fast “lazy” river; and an indoor water park for when it gets chilly (it is Wisconsin after all). The Rise of Icarus opens this summer. You can find more information here, and buy tickets to Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park on the park’s website.