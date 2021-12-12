Gifts For Men That He Probably Won’t Buy For Himself

One of the best ways to win over a man’s (or anyone’s, obviously!) heart this holiday season is by gifting them with a sweet (or sultry) surprise. While practical, classic items like adventure gear, food-centric presents, and fitness accessories make great gifts, giving him something totally unexpected adds an exciting twist to age-old Christmas traditions. Whether he’s the new man* in your life or you’ve been together for years, the gifts below are sure to catch your guy off guard (in a good way). They range from romantic gestures to useful products he doesn’t know he needs. Keep reading for the full rundown of completely unexpected gifts for the man in your life.* *It goes without saying, but most of these gifts are genderless and all make sense regardless of sexual orientation.

We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game Price: $25 The Company Line: We’re Not Really Strangers is a purpose-driven card game and movement all about empowering meaningful connections. Three carefully crafted levels of questions and wildcards allow you to deepen your existing relationships and create new ones. Why It’s a Great Gift: This card game is all about digging below the surface and fostering meaningful conversations. It takes the small talk out of the equation, ultimately creating a safe space for you and your guy to open up to each other in new ways. It’s a thoughtful holiday gift that goes beyond typical materialistic possessions. Bottom Line: Overall, We’re Not Really Strangers is a great tool for getting to know your partner better and helping your relationship grow. Even if that’s just a friendly relationship. Buy Here Savage x Fenty Romantic Corded Lace Teddy* Price: $25 The Company Line: Made from soft, stretch corded lace, our Romantic Corded Lace Teddy adds romance and sophistication to a classic teddy silhouette. Featuring minimal coverage and sexy cutout details. Why It’s a Great Gift: Why not gift your man something you both can enjoy? There’s no doubt he’s going to be more than a little excited when he opens the wrapping paper to find this sexy teddy inside. And just wait until you put it on at the end of the night… *Naturally, this item can be male lingerie, too! It exists! Bottom Line: Unless he’s a total idiot, he’ll be appreciative of the sensual surprise. Buy Here

Ember Temperature Control Mug² Price: $99.95 The Company Line: Designed for home or office, the new Ember Mug² does more than simply keep your coffee hot. Our smart mug allows you to set an exact drinking temperature, so your coffee is never too hot, or too cold. Ember then maintains your chosen temperature for up to 1.5 hours with the Ember Mug² 10 oz and up to 80 minutes with the Ember Mug² 14 oz — so your hot beverage stays perfect. Ember Mug² is safe to hand wash and submersible up to 1 meter in water. Why It’s a Great Gift: Whether he’s always rushing out the door for work or he needs a morning pick-me-up before getting into his WFH zone, he’ll love this techy mug. The best part is that he won’t have to worry about it getting cold. With custom temperature settings, he’ll be stoked to sip his morning brew to his specific liking each day. Bottom Line: The temperature-controlled mug is a unique way to make each morning brighter. The man in your life is sure to make use out of this gift and appreciate each caffeine-fueled morning to come. Buy Here JayKayArts Custom Digital Art Portrait Price: $28.02+ The Company Line: 100% Hand drawn digital Vector Art by [JayKayArts]. I draw every artwork on my tablet with my digital pencil. Digital Artwork Portrait for your family and friends.



3000px High Resolution File

Only Download Files available

No physical delivery offered

Send me your car photo after purchase and I draw it to digital Art

You can print it at home in the size you want Why It’s a Great Gift: How f*cking cute is this? Take his favorite photo of the two of you and turn it into an animated piece of art. He’ll never see this thoughtful gift coming, and the sweet surprise will warm his heart. Especially great for those in long-distance relationships who are spending the holidays apart, a digital portrait is a great reminder of your love. Bottom Line: The bottom line is that these customizable digital portraits are an ultra-unique way to relive your favorite moments together. He’s going to smile every time he looks at it. Buy Here

The Night Sky Custom Star Map Price: $50+ The Company Line: The Night Sky is a custom star map of the night your heart skipped a beat. Was it your first kiss, the birth of a child, or that moment you realized your world had changed? Printed on museum-grade art matte paper and printed using archival inks, it is designed to last generations. Why It’s a Great Gift: Can you say romance? This intimate gift will make you life partner of the year. It’s a super creative and insanely adorable way to recreate a special moment the two of you shared together. Plus, it will make a beautiful addition to his home decor. Bottom Line: If this gift doesn’t say “I love you,” then I don’t know what does. Buy Here Maude Date Night In Kit Price: $95 The Company Line: Set the mood (and keep it) with date night essentials for before, during, and after. The night in kit includes our burn-in scent no. 1, our organic lubricant, and nourishing pH-balance bubble bath and body wash. Why It’s a Great Gift: A date night that includes skin-safe candle wax, a bubble bath, and lube sounds hot as hell, and he’s definitely not going to see it coming when he unwraps this gift. Whether you put the items to work immediately on Christmas Day or save them for a special occasion, this unexpected gift is going to be put to good use. Bottom Line: Again, if he’s not appreciative of the seductive sentiment, that’s your sign to dump him. Buy Here

Alo Moves One-Year Membership Gift Box Price: $99.50 The Company Line: Give your fitness-loving friend the gift of total wellness with the Alo Moves on-demand platform that features classes in mindfulness, fitness, and wellness. Each class is led by experts who will keep the user excited about both mental and physical health, while an online community provides access to endless support. The sleek gift box includes an introduction catalog and a one-year membership gift card that can be effortlessly redeemed on the Alo Moves website. Why It’s a Great Gift: You can help your man crush his New Year’s health and fitness resolutions by gifting him this one-year membership. With the help of professionally trained fitness instructors, it will be easy to work out from any location. Whether he’s traveling or wants to get in a quick workout at home, this one-year online membership is a surefire way to keep him on track to reach his 2022 goals. Bottom Line: This gift is a great way to show support for your man as he pushes forward in his fitness and health journey. Not to mention, it’s made for various fitness levels. So he’ll love it no matter if he’s an experienced gym-goer or he’s exercising seriously for the first time. Buy Here Verilux HappyLight Alba Price: $49.99 The Company Line: Get your daily dose of indoor “sunshine” with the sunrise-inspired HappyLight® Alba from Verilux. This compact light therapy lamp safely brings daylight indoors by emitting a bright white light that mimics sunlight. Just plug it in to brighten your day! Why It’s a Great Gift: This innovative light will help your guy kick his winter blues away. The full-spectrum, UV-free light features a clinically proven 10,000 lux intensity, four brightness levels, three “HappyHue” color temperature options, and a programmable countdown time so he can totally customize his light therapy experience. Bottom Line: We could all use a little extra “happy” from time to time. Especially for those who live where winters are long, cold, and dreary, this light is a simple way to boost mental health and wellbeing. Buy Here

EDITOR’S PICK: Golden Moments Collection – Womanizer Premium + We-Vibe Chorus Bundle* Price: $284.99 The Company Line: Womanizer Premium features: Pressure wave stimulator

12 intensity options, with a wide speed range

Targeted but touch-free clitoral stimulation

Smart Silence function

Auto Pilot random-function selector

Waterproof and USB rechargeable

Satin storage pouch

2-year warranty We-Vibe Chorus features: Wrap-around vibrator with two motors for clitoral and G-spot stimulation

Touch-sensitive remote; sensor responds to your movements

Flexible joints for a customized fit

Designed to stay in place during penetrative sex

10 strong, rumbly vibration modes built in

Silky silicone coating

Remote control works up to 10 feet away

We-Connect™ app allows your partner to control Chorus remotely or long-distance

Custom pattern creation and intensity control

Waterproof and rechargeable via USB

Up to 90 minutes play per charge

Includes a discreet storage & travel case Why It’s a Great Gift: Chloe has already hit this point home, but let’s re-up: While talking about sexy stuff like lingerie, lube, and toys can be awkward and writing about it is doubly awkward, owning those items is awesome. Meaning that a gift that embraces any awkwardness and opens the door to new, sexy fun is sure to be a hit. And if it isn’t… well, you have larger issues that a gift guide can’t fix.