Despite the fact that we miss being able to travel the world during what is arguably the best season for travel, we don’t envy anyone who has to jump on a plane in the near future. Right now both domestic and international travel are an absolute headache. If you’re from the United States, it’s just a lot easier to not travel than attempt to navigate all of the different rules and safety measures for the countries that are still accepting American travelers, of which there aren’t too many. In 2019, the U.S. passport granted access to 116 countries without a visa. Today there are only 39. The U.S. State Department is under a global Level 4 Health Advisory — which strongly discourages international travel of any kind. Aside from that, most countries just straight up don’t want us around, considering the U.S. is the current epicenter of the coronavirus worldwide. Sure, lots of countries get significant economic support from our tourist dollars, but they’re not about to put their population’s health at risk in the name of making some money off of Americans. Even the countries that are currently accepting American travelers aren’t doing so blindly. Many of them have very specific rules and precautionary measures that you’ll want to be aware of if you do happen to be traveling, for whatever reason (remember that a panel of epidemiologists we assembled strongly discouraged this). For information, edification, and context, we’ve created a list of all the countries that are still accepting your passport and all the information you’ll need before boarding an international flight (for whatever reason) to visit them.

Albania Albania’s borders are now opened to international travel, including from the United States. U.S citizens returning to the United States are only allowed to transit into a Schengen country on their journey home, and additional health screening procedures are in place at airports and all points of entry for both arriving and departing travelers. You do not need a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country. Antigua and Barbuda Antigua and Barbuda’s border is now open to international travel though all passengers arriving by air must have a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result that has been taken within seven days of their flight. If arriving by sea, all travelers will be subject to quarantine and are subject to assessment by the Port Health Authorities for signs and symptoms. Upon arrival, passengers will have to take a COVID-19 test at the cost of $100.

Armenia Armenia’s borders reopened to American travelers on August 12th. Visitors will be subject to a 14-day quarantine but will be allowed to leave as soon as a negative test result is returned to them. Travelers may request a PCR test at their hotel, where they will self isolate while waiting for the results. Aruba Prospective travelers from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming must first take a PCR Test and upload their results prior to departure. All passengers must be tested 72 hours prior to their departure time and the results must be submitted 12-hours before the departure time for processing. Visitors from other states are encouraged to take the COVID-19 PCR test but must do so at their own expense. All visitors are encouraged to bring masks and must wear them on the flight and while in the Queen Beatrix International Airport.

Bahamas The Bahamas are finally open to American travelers, sort of. All Americans entering the Bahamas must have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken no more than ten days prior to the date of travel and will be subject to a 14-day quarantine. Barbados Commercial flights to Barbados from the United States resumed via JetBlue on July 25th, Virgin Atlantic on August 1st, and American Airlines on October 5th. As of July, beaches and parks in the country are no longer under limited hours and social gatherings of up to 500 people are permitted. All travelers will need a negative COVID-19 test result for entry and will be subject to a 14-day quarantine.

Belarus Travelers entering Belarus from the US are no longer required to self-quarantine upon arrival, though temperature screenings will be issued once arriving at the Minsk National Airport. Social distancing measures in the country are on a city-specific basis, with Minsk containing the majority of restrictions. Belize Belize opened to international travel beginning on August 15th but travelers will be subject to additional safety precautions. Travelers must register on the Belize health app, receive a negative COVID-19 PCR test result within 72 hours of travel, maintain social distance in the country, and wear face masks at the airport, where they will encounter additional screening processes. Once in the country, visitors must regularly record their symptoms on the Belize Health app until the day of their departure.

Bermuda All travelers must complete the Bermuda travel authorization process online within 48 hours of their departure. A $75 fee will cover the cost of COVID-19 testing in Bermuda, but travelers are encouraged to take a PCR Covid-19 test up to 72 hours before their departure. Face masks are required in all public spaces on the island, and travelers must report their temperatures twice per day. Brazil Brazil is now open to American travelers with virtually no travel restrictions. The country advises that all travelers have valid insurance that covers COVID-19 treatment, which is kind of a scary way of suggesting that if you travel to Brazil, you’re probably going to get COVID-19.

Cambodia Travelers hoping to fly to Cambodia will have to make a deposit of $3,000 at the Phnom Penh International Airport to cover any virus prevention services. Visitors will also be required to take a COVID-19 test and will have the funds returned to them, minus the $160 it costs to take the test. On the bright side, meals will be provided while you wait for your results. Meals that you pay for. Costa Rica Beginning on September 1st, travelers from New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, and Connecticut may enter the country with a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken at least 48 hours before their arrival.

Croatia American tourists who can present a negative COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours before their flight have been permitted to enter Croatia since July 10th. Dominica Dominica opened its borders to American travelers on August 7th. All arriving passengers will need to bring a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken no later than 72 hours before boarding, fill out an online questionnaire, and will be subjected to additional rapid testing upon arrival.

Dominican Republic All passengers flying into the Dominican Republic will have their temperatures checked as they disembark. Anyone registering a temperature above 100.6 degrees or any symptoms related to COVID-19 will be given a rapid COVID-19 test and necessary protocols for isolation and treatment will be administered. Travelers will also have to fill out and submit a Traveler’s Health Affidavit. Social distancing measures are in place at most hotels, bars, restaurants, and transportation services in the Dominican Republic. Ecuador Travelers arriving in Ecuador must have a negative PCR COVID-19 test result issued within ten days of their arrival. As of August 16th, the country has ended its mandatory quarantine.

Egypt Officially, all travelers landing in Egypt will be subject to a 14-day quarantine in all cases, though Travel Off Path has some anecdotal evidence that this restriction is no longer in place. French Polynesia Travelers must submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of their departure date. Arriving passengers must self-test for days after their arrival to Tahiti.

Grenada Grenada is now open to American travelers but requires quite a bit of hoop-jumping if you want to enter. American travelers must have two negative COVID-19 PCR tests, agree to contact tracing, and sign a lengthy health declaration. Honduras Honduras is now opened to American travelers, though all arriving travelers must bring proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken at most 72 hours prior to arrival.

Ireland The Republic of Ireland strongly advises against non-essential travel into Ireland, and all arriving visitors must self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. Jamaica Travelers from the United States must obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test result at least 10 days prior to their departure date for Jamaica. All travelers must also fill out an application to obtain official travel authorization from Jamaica.

Kosovo The Pristina International Airport is open to all travelers, though the U.S. Embassy to Kosovo reports that U.S. citizens continue to be denied boarding if they cannot prove they are a resident or citizen of Kosovo. The embassy suggests you contact your airline before your trip. Lebanon Lebanon’s borders are open to international travel but visitors must show a negative test result for COVID-19 taken within four days of their arrival. Passengers staying for over seven days must submit another test, which will be given at the airport. Passengers must self-quarantine while waiting for results.

Maldives As of July 15th, the Maldives is opened to tourists of all nationalities with no incoming travel restrictions, though some restrictive measures are in place at hotels, resorts, and public spaces. Mexico Mexico’s border with the United States is still closed but travelers may fly into the country with little restrictions. Travelers may be subject to temperature checks, health screenings, and are advised to self-quarantine on a state by state basis.

Montenegro Montenegro’s borders are now open to American tourists but all arriving travelers must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken 72 hours prior to their departure. North Macedonia North Macedonia requires masks in all public spaces but has no other self-isolation or test requirements to enter the country. U.S. citizens are advised to avoid travel to the country.

St. Barts International travel is now open to the island of St. Barts but all visitors must provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of arrival. Visitors staying in excess of seven days must take an additional test on their eighth day. St. Lucia Saint Lucia is currently in its phase one of reopening, which requires the use of face masks on all island transportation and public areas. All arriving passengers must have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken within 7 days of their departure date.

St. Marteen Prior to travel, passengers must receive a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before their departure and will be subjected to additional health screenings upon arrival. Travelers must also complete a self-health declaration online. St. Vincent and the Grenadines All travelers arriving in St. Vincent and the Grenadines must take a COVID-19 PCR test if they don’t arrive with a negative COVID-19 antigen test or negative PCR test result. Travelers who arrive without the negative test results will be required to quarantine and monitor their temperature for 14 days, reporting any changes to local health authorities. Those who arrive with positive test results will be isolated at a facility at the cost of the traveler.

Serbia Serbia has no COVID-19 related restrictions for travelers, though U.S. travelers are advised to enroll in the country’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive alerts and updates related to COVID-19. Tanzania Tanzania has no additional requirements for international travelers, though travelers may be subjected to additional health screenings once landing in the country.

Turkey Turkey currently has no travel restrictions for international travelers, though passengers will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival. Travelers who test positive will be referred to a private hospital by the Ministry of Health Border Unit if they aren’t Turkish citizens. Turks and Caicos Passengers must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result within five days of travel. All travelers must have medical/travel insurance that covers medevac, complete a health screening, and agree to a privacy policy prior to arrival.