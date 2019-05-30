My Kinda Town: Chad Daniels Tells Us What To See In Fergus Falls, MN

Jeremy Patrick

Comedian Chad Daniels is a dad. It’s a fact that he doesn’t let you forget because often his jokes are about being a dad. But while the words “dad” and “comedian” sound like a recipe for cringe, Chad Daniels doesn’t tell “dad jokes.” Sure, the comedian spends ample time in his sets talking about his wife and kids, but he also touches on the need for teenagers to “tape their dicks down” and openly wonders if he’d really push his children out of the way from a falling piano if it meant a painful death for himself.

You know, universal stuff! Relatable!

We asked Daniels to fill us in on his favorite city in America and he chose… *checks notes* … Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Fergus Falls is Chad’s hometown — population of under 15,000 — and frankly the chances you’ll find yourself there are slim. If you do, who better than to trust to share the best the small town has to offer than a local-boy-made-good? A man who wouldn’t even push his own child out of the way of a falling piano. Clearly, that’s a man who understands the important things in life.

Be sure to check out Chad Daniels on his New Hip Tour which runs from mid-June until the end of the year, or give his podcast, Middle of Somewhere a listen here.

Where is the best place in Fergus Falls to grab a late night snack?

Mabel Murphy’s

Mabel Murphy’s has been a staple in the community since I can remember. A lot of old woodwork inside. Very cool atmosphere. They have chicken wings tossed in a plum sauce on the appetizer list that I love! On reflection… it may actually be the only place to get a late night snack. But I’d still pick it if it wasn’t.