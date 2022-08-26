365 days
netflix
Movies

Congratulations To Netflix’s Horny ‘365 Days’ Trilogy For Possibly Setting An Unwanted Rotten Tomatoes Record

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

You know how schlock purveyor The Asylum makes legally-distinct knockoffs of popular movies in the hopes that grandma accidentally buys her granddaughter Ape vs. Monster instead of Godzilla vs. Kong or Top Gunner: Danger Zone instead of Top Gun: Maverick?

365 Days is like that for Fifty Shades of Grey, except it’s on Netflix and it’s wildly popular.

The horny trilogy365 Days, 365 Days: This Day, and The Next 365 Days, which came out last Friday and is hanging out in the top-10 — is not wildly popular among critics, however. As noted by Comic Book, all three films have a zero percent Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a possible first for a trilogy. 365 Days is zero for 16 among reviews; 365 Days: This Day is zero for 17; and The Next 365 Days is zero for two, which technically isn’t enough reviews to qualify for a score. But come on, it’s unlikely that any critic will go to bat for the Polish Fifty Shades Freed.

Then again…

There are plenty of movies with a zero percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, including some franchises like 365 Days. But they’re usually the third or fourth sequel to a classic, like Jaws: The Revenge (Jaws: 97 percent) or, uh, Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol (Police Academy: 57 percent). The 365 Days trilogy is a collective zero for 35.

Maybe the inevitable fourth movie will get that elusive positive review.

(Via Comic Book)

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×