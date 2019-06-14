Paramount Pictures

John Kraskinski’s A Quiet Place became such a sleeper horror hit that he’ll be back as director and writer. Emily Blunt might return as well, along with rumored new cast members on the human side, Cillian Murphy and Brian Tyree Henry. Plot points have not been forthcoming, officially, and secrecy will obviously be cherished by the filmmakers for as long as possible. One of the most inventive aspects of the first film, of course, was the high concept of the monsters preying upon humans through the sense of sound. That’ll probably stick — unless the name of the sequel changes to A Non-Quiet Place — but Krasinski (who also secretly played the monsters) will surely find some new twists for his followup. What can Brian Tyree Henry potentially reveal?

Well, the Atlanta star is offering some clues to those who wonder how the sequel might replicate the success of the original and/or take a different route. While speaking to The Observer, Henry didn’t seem phased by his still-rumored status to appear in the movie, although given that he’s in demand and is also featured in the Joaquin Phoenix-starring Joker, he’s probably not blowing smoke. Or is he? When asked about what A Quiet Place 2 will do differently, Henry said the film will reveal much more about where the monsters came from:

“I’m still trying to find that out, but I really think that what we’ll do is we’ll see more of that family continuing to survive and finding out that they’re not the only ones. And I think that we’re also going to get a few answers to the origin of where and how this whole thing happened. I think that people want to know that. But I think you’re just going to see another side of it … more of humanity that survived this thing in this next story.”

Given that the movie will come out in May 2020, A Quiet Place is still in pre-production. So things are obviously in flux, and Kraskinski and Paramount Pictures is staying (pun fully intended) quiet on details for now. Henry might not have even seen a full script at this point, and there could be rewrites, but it sounds odd for the sequel to dive deeper into where the monsters came from, given that no one can really talk in the movie. Yes, flashbacks on the monsters’ arrival could be used, but it still feels like an unexpected tactic that might not yield much, given that Emily Blunt’s character figured out how to defeat the creatures at the end of the first movie. Does it even matter where these guys came from, and would that information kill any hope for audience suspense?

It also helped a lot, in terms of suspense and audience appeal, that viewers were also kept in the dark about exactly where these creatures originated and what happened to the rest of humanity. That added to the tension, but we can’t expect the sequel to entirely replicate the strategy of the original, so there will probably be some change-ups to keep things fresh.

A Quiet Place 2 will arrive in theaters on May 15, 2020.

(Via Observer)