It had been much too long since Hollywood made a movie about dinosaurs that wasn’t animated or starring Chris Pratt. Actually, it’s been a long time since dinosaurs have been scary. Yes, it was great that Jurassic Park had its revival moment, but as soon as the dinosaurs started integrating with humans, it became less about the scariness factor and more about Jeff Goldblum. Which is also fine! But there is a new movie that is promising to make dinosaurs actually horrifying again. Because that’s what dinosaurs are!

65 is the upcoming Sam Raimi-produced sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver as Mills, a pilot who seems to have forgotten how to fly a spaceship after leaving the Star Wars universe. After crash-landing on an unknown planet, Mills encounters the last thing you would ever want to find on an abandoned planet: dinosaurs. As per the official description:

After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive

Will Driver survive? Will the dinos be his friend? Or will this be a Planet Of The Apes situation where he was actually on earth the whole time? Who knows! 65 will be released in theaters on March 10th. Check out the trailer above.