In an unexpected but not unwelcome father-son pairing, Mark Ruffalo plays Ryan Reynolds father in Netflix’s latest sci-fi feature, The Adam Project.

From Stranger Things‘ Shawn Levy, the film tells the story of Adam, a troubled boy with a habit of getting into fights at school after the death of his father, played by Ruffalo. Reynolds plays the adult version of Adam as he time travels back to meet his 12-year-old self after his ship breaks down. Eventually, the pair meet up with Ruffalo, who plays a well-known scientist (sound familiar?) who was researching time travel before he died. Also starring is Zoe Saldana as Reynolds’ love interest, who has mysteriously gotten lost while time traveling, and Catherine Keener.

This also marks to return of one of the greatest on-screen couples of the 21st century, Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner, since they co-starred in 13 Going On 30. Maybe they will share a pack of razzles?

Here is the official synopsis from Netflix:

Reynolds plays Adam Reed, a wounded time traveler from 2050 who has ventured into the past on a rogue rescue mission to search for Laura, the woman he loves, who got lost in the time-space continuum under mysterious circumstances. When Adam’s ship gets damaged, he’s sent spiraling back to 2022, and the only place he knows from this era of his life: home. That’s where a 12-year-old version of himself becomes Adam’s suspicious and reluctant ally as the older incarnation tries to heal, rebuild his ship, and continue his journey. About a year before the time traveler’s arrival, Adam’s dad died, who was a scientist whose work posthumously helps open the door to leapfrogging through time. It’s still raw for the kid, who misses him deeply, but the older Adam has grown to resent his absent father over the decades.

The Adam Project premieres March 11th on Netflix. Check out the trailer above.