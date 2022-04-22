Alexander Skarsgard is a bit of an enigma: on the one hand, he is a very down-to-earth guy, on the other hand, he almost ran over teenage activist Greta Thunberg (it was an accident). But one thing’s for certain: he and Nicole Kidman have great chemistry!

In a Twitter Q&A with the two stars of The Northman, the duo share what they took from the set of the Viking epic. “I was given the sword, but I couldn’t take it home on the plane,” Kidman says. “They had to send it to me, you can’t take a huge Viking sword on the plane! They got it to me.”

Skarsgard, on the other hand, got to take home something that is somehow scarier than a Viking sword.”I got a bloody g-string, a thong,” Skarsgard admits, while Kidman starts laughing to herself. “That’s how much they like me. Covered in blood, it’s framed on my wall, over my bed. So thanks, guys!”

The duo also discussed if they would ever co-star together again. They famously played an abusive husband and wife team on the hit drama Big Little Lies. Kidman says she would love to work together again no matter what: “I’ll be his wife, his mother, his sister. That’s what I’d like to do.”

Skarsgard adds that it would have to be a little lighter. “But maybe let’s find a project in which we don’t kill each other or try to kill each other. It’s incredibly dysfunctional.” The actor insists they should do a corny rom-com or a musical together. “One of those where on the poster we’re leaning up against each other, like ‘this gal!'”