20th Century Fox

Determining how well Alita: Battle Angel performed in its opening weekend is tricky. On the one hand, the film — produced and co-written by James Cameron and directed by Robert Rodriguez — easily topped the box office in its opening weekend, out-earning the second weekend of the drifting The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. With $33 million over the four-day holiday and $41 million since it opened on Wednesday, Battle Angel also beat expectations. So, that’s good, right?

Not exactly. The film cost $170 million to produce, and that’s before marketing expenses. It’s going to need at least $500 million to break even. The $41 million its earned stateside so far suggests that, without a dramatic turnaround, it’s going to struggle to put up $100 million in America. So far, it’s not exactly putting up huge numbers overseas, either. It earned $35 million in its opening weekend across the pond, while it opens in China next weekend. It’s only hope for profitability comes from the Middle Kingdom, but even that’s a long shot. Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One earned an impressive $212 million in China, but even that wouldn’t be enough to put Alita over the top, considering how modestly it is playing everywhere else.

I’m sure that there’s plenty of blame to go around. Reviews weren’t particularly good (59 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), although the audiences who did go see it were big fans (it received an A- Cinemascore). Lack of awareness obviously wasn’t a problem: They’ve been promoting for the film for over a year (in fact, it was originally supposed to be released over the holidays). Competition during this frame wasn’t exactly steep, either. I think it was just a matter of moviegoers not being that interested in a movie about a big-eyed robot that looks like a film heavy on style and light on substance. Anecdotally, the biggest compliment about the film I’ve heard from those who have seen it is, “It’s not as bad as it looks.” The $41 million it has earned so far is actually impressive considering that takeaway.