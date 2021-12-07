Are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home? The answer is, of course, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. Tom Holland, the current Spider-Man, claims that the old Spider-Men won’t appear in the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (“It would be a miracle if they could have kept that from me,” he said), but fans aren’t buying what he’s selling. Either way, Holland is a fan of Maguire and Garfield, and in a recent interview on Jake’s Takes, he revealed his favorite scenes from their Spider-Man movies.

“Tobey’s movies, I love the final battle between him and the Goblin [from 2002’s Spider-Man]. I think something that I really wish we had done with our movies is kind of the tattered suit stuff. You know how he always has the rips in his costumes and the rips on the mask? I really like that because it brought a kind of realism to the injuries that Spider-Man can get,” he said. As for Garfield, Holland loves the skateboarding sequence from 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man. “I know that’s kind of far from what Peter Parker is, and it was kind of a bit of a step away, but I really enjoyed that sequence,” he explained. “I thought it was really fun. I thought the way they brought that aspect of Peter Parker’s life was really interesting and really fun.”

Holland must have misspoke. He obviously meant to say the basketball scene.

Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out on December 17.