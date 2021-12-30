WARNING: Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home below.

In the mid-credits scene for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock is seen getting drunk at a bar in Mexico, which confirms that the end-credits scene for Venom: Let There Be Carnage did, in fact, show Eddie/Venom being pulled into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, there stay wouldn’t be long. As Doctor Strange issues the film’s final spell that erases all memory of Peter Parker, Eddie/Venom are sent back to their home universe, which appears to be the same one as Morbius, but not the MCU, which is causing all kinds of confusion because, apparently, there’s some sort of Spider-Man bouncing around there. As for which one? Who the heck knows?

Anyway, one of the big questions is why would Tom Hardy’s Eddie/Venom be pulled into the MCU in the first place by Doctor Strange’s initial spell considering they had no connection to Spider-Man at this point. Here’s what No Way Home screenwriters Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna told Variety:

Speaking of biting, the screenwriters say that including Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote Venom in the film’s final battle was “definitely discussed.” The pair confirmed that Watts directed the post-credits tag on “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” which showed Brock zapped into the MCU. But Brock was ultimately relegated to the “No Way Home” post-credits scene instead. As for how a character who had never met any Peter Parker, let alone Spider-Man, could be pulled into the MCU by a spell specifically drawing people who had to know Peter Parker was Spider-Man? “The idea is that the symbiote has knowledge of other universes. Buried in his brain is some knowledge of that connection,” McKenna said.

So basically Venom has in-depth knowledge of the multiverse. Neat. As for the pressing question of whether or not Ted Lasso‘s Danny Rojas is the MCU’s Venom, sadly, the screenwriters offered no hints on that one, but fingers crossed.

(Via Variety)